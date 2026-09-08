MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

ANKARA

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has proposed a package of incentives aimed at addressing Türkiye’s worsening demographic outlook, ranging from free baby formula and diapers to utility discounts for larger families.

MHP Deputy Chair Özgür Bayraktar said the proposals were outlined in a report titled “Türkiye’s Population Vision,” which was submitted to party leader Devlet Bahçeli.

The MHP report contains 11 recommendations, including reforms to maternity insurance and gradually lowering the age and premiumday requirements for mothers seeking retirement, depending on the number of children they have.

The party also proposed cutting utility bills by 50 percent for families with three or more children, covering

services such as electricity, natural gas and internet.

Other measures include flexible and remote working arrangements, free diapers and baby formula, and incentives for young couples willing to relocate from major cities to rural areas.