MHP promotes anti-terror bid with Istanbul gathering

MHP promotes anti-terror bid with Istanbul gathering

ISTANBUL
MHP promotes anti-terror bid with Istanbul gathering

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) held the second in a series of public meetings to promote the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative on Aug. 16.

Dubbed "National Unity and Solidarity Meetings for a Terror-Free Türkiye," the events take place under the slogan "centennial unity, eternal brotherhood."

The first meeting was held Aug. 9 in the eastern province of Erzurum. Upcoming events are scheduled for Tokat on Aug. 23, Van on Sept. 6, Eskişehir on Sept. 13 and Ankara and Denizli on Sept. 20. The series will conclude with final rallies in Adana and Gaziantep on Sept. 27.

At the gathering in Istanbul, MHP lawmaker Celal Adan said the anti-terrorism push was crucial as Türkiye faces mounting threats from regional instability.

“In such an environment, national unity and internal peace are of vital importance,” he said.

For the MHP, the initiative is “not just a security issue, but also a move that shocks everyone on the bloody chessboard of international politics,” Adan added.

MHP deputy leader Feti Yıldız said the program had already achieved significant progress.

"While steps are being taken that fully embrace society, expand the scope of fundamental rights and freedoms and strengthen citizens’ sense of belonging to the country and their trust in the state, we must also build a new language," he said.

The government’s initiative includes a renewed peace effort that led PKK to declare its intention to disband. Momentum grew after lawmakers from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) were permitted to visit jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

The MHP meetings draw representatives from trade and agricultural chambers, professional associations, unions, civil society organizations and organizations for veterans and families of fallen soldiers, alongside local officials and citizens.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul, Ankaras Çankaya lead Türkiyes socioeconomic ranking

Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking

    Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking

  2. Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

    Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

  3. Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war

    Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war

  4. China slams Germany for 'hyping' regional tensions in Asia

    China slams Germany for 'hyping' regional tensions in Asia

  5. House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

    House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July
Recommended
Istanbul, Ankaras Çankaya lead Türkiyes socioeconomic ranking

Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking
Local woodcarver repairs turtle’s broken shell

Local woodcarver repairs turtle’s broken shell
Istanbul schools prepare for new academic year with major renovations

Istanbul schools prepare for new academic year with major renovations
Türkiye’s youngest female solo flight pilot joins TIME’s list of inspiring girls

Türkiye’s youngest female solo flight pilot joins TIME’s list of inspiring girls
Istanbul’s historic core moves toward pedestrianization

Istanbul’s historic core moves toward pedestrianization
Coast Guard intercepts over 100 migrants off İzmir

Coast Guard intercepts over 100 migrants off İzmir
WORLD Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

Rain on Monday halted search and rescue operations in northern Pakistan after flash floods that have killed nearly 350 people with around 200 still missing, officials said.

ECONOMY House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) surged by 32.8 percent year-on-year in nominal terms in July, but fell by 0.5 percent in real terms, according to the Central Bank’s statement on Aug. 18.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿