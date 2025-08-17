MHP promotes anti-terror bid with Istanbul gathering

ISTANBUL

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) held the second in a series of public meetings to promote the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative on Aug. 16.

Dubbed "National Unity and Solidarity Meetings for a Terror-Free Türkiye," the events take place under the slogan "centennial unity, eternal brotherhood."

The first meeting was held Aug. 9 in the eastern province of Erzurum. Upcoming events are scheduled for Tokat on Aug. 23, Van on Sept. 6, Eskişehir on Sept. 13 and Ankara and Denizli on Sept. 20. The series will conclude with final rallies in Adana and Gaziantep on Sept. 27.

At the gathering in Istanbul, MHP lawmaker Celal Adan said the anti-terrorism push was crucial as Türkiye faces mounting threats from regional instability.

“In such an environment, national unity and internal peace are of vital importance,” he said.

For the MHP, the initiative is “not just a security issue, but also a move that shocks everyone on the bloody chessboard of international politics,” Adan added.

MHP deputy leader Feti Yıldız said the program had already achieved significant progress.

"While steps are being taken that fully embrace society, expand the scope of fundamental rights and freedoms and strengthen citizens’ sense of belonging to the country and their trust in the state, we must also build a new language," he said.

The government’s initiative includes a renewed peace effort that led PKK to declare its intention to disband. Momentum grew after lawmakers from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) were permitted to visit jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

The MHP meetings draw representatives from trade and agricultural chambers, professional associations, unions, civil society organizations and organizations for veterans and families of fallen soldiers, alongside local officials and citizens.