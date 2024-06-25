MHP lends support to gov’t work on tax justice

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli has voiced his party’s support for the government’s efforts to bring about a fairer tax system through increasing direct taxes.

“We find [the government’s] comprehensive work that aims to ensure tax justice very positive, and we support it,” Bahçeli told his parliamentary group in a weekly address on June 25. The MHP is the main ally of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) under the People’s Alliance.

Although the draft amendment has not been shared with the public, the government is hoping to finalize and legislate it in the coming days. It is expected to be submitted to the parliament before the end of the legislative year.

Bahçeli underscored the importance of increasing the share of direct taxes in the tax revenues will endorse social and economic justice in the country. “The Turkish economy ride out the storm, and the downward trend in inflation has started,” the MHP leader suggested.

Reiterating their support for the government’s economic program that aims to reduce the current account deficit, promote investments and employment as well as help the economy to grow, Bahçeli said, “We believe that the worst days are behind us.”

The MHP leader has also called on the people not to believe social media rumors and speculations about the scope of the tax package before seeing the draft law.