MHP leader voices support to Erdoğan over ‘terror-free Türkiye’

ANKARA
Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Develet Bahçeli has declared that achieving a “terror-free Türkiye” is now a formal state policy, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and has expressed his full support for the president’s efforts to realize this goal.

“We will always stand with our president in his efforts [for a terror-free Türkiye]. We will not leave him alone,” MHP leader Bahçeli told his MPs during the party’s parliamentary group meeting on July 8.

Erdoğan bears the responsibility of leading and fulfilling the state-driven initiative to achieve a "terror-free Türkiye," Bahçeli stressed, while referring to the government-led negotiations with the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), which aim to disarm and dissolve PKK in line with a historic call by its jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

“Our objective to create a terror-free Türkiye will serve as a momentum for our peace and brotherhood. We will willingly serve to this end,” he said, describing all these efforts as a state policy.

However, Bahçeli warned against provocations that would hinder the process.

“We, of course, don’t ignore the presence of those who are trying to push for provocations while our Türkiye is in the middle of a historic process and speedily heading towards comfort and peace,” he stated.

Bahçeli also criticized Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel for claiming that the Turkish people would take to the streets to protest the arrest and detention of main opposition mayors, including those in Istanbul, Antalya, Adana, and Adıyaman. "Are you hoping for a coup?” Bahçeli asked, urging Özel to avoid calling people for street protests.

