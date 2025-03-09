MHP leader calls for PKK’s ‘immediate, unconditional’ disarmament

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli has stated that the PKK terrorist organization and its affiliated groups should "immediately and without preconditions" lay down their arms and surrender them to Türkiye.

"The bloody scourge that has plagued our nation for decades is finally nearing its end,” Bahçeli said in a written statement on March 9.

"The era of armed violence, treason and the immense social, political, economic, security and humanitarian costs, along with the high levels of suffering and moral losses, is on the brink of closure."

Bahçeli emphasized that the "terror-free Türkiye" process is an invaluable opportunity that cannot be neglected or violated.

PKK has announced its readiness to abide by PKK’s jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan’s historic call for the dissolution of the terror organization and ending the armed conflict as part of a process that was launched by Bahçeli in October 2024.

However, the PKK-affiliated group in Syria, known as YPG, claimed that the call did not include them. Ankara insists that the call applies to the YPG as well, which has been cooperating with the United States in the fight against ISIL in Syria.

Bahçeli further emphasized that the Feb. 27 call clearly included not only PKK but also all its extensions and affiliated groups.

"Claims by YPG and similar terrorist organizations that they are exempt from this call are entirely inconsistent with the nature of the organizational and founding leadership."

"The founder of the terrorist organization has called for its dissolution. Attempting to play for time, confuse the situation, or derail the ongoing positive agenda, or intensify political and legal demands, would be reckless."

He also remarked that the ceasefire declaration is neither appropriate nor accurate, as establishing a ceasefire requires the existence of equal and sovereign powers engaged in mutual relations and struggle — an environment that is completely absent. Instead, any offer or statement made in this context would be a futile and pointless distraction, he added.