MHP leader calls for ceasefire amid Israel-Hamas war

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has reiterated his call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict that has been ongoing since Oct. 7.

"Weapons must fall silent immediately, and a ceasefire must be established. The International Peace Conference proposed by Türkiye should convene without delay. It is already too late for a lasting peace between Israel and Palestine. There should be no more bloodshed, and no more children should be torn away from life. Ongoing conflicts should not turn into a confrontation and armed struggle between religions and civilizations,” Bahçeli said during his address at his party’s parliamentary group meeting in the capital Ankara on Nov. 7.

Reminding that the number of deaths in Gaza has exceeded 10,000, the MHP leader stated that Türkiye will not turn a blind eye to "the annihilation of a people."

"In this period where international networks and relations between countries have been severely affected, where genocide is taking place in Palestine, and a horrific crime against humanity is being committed, we must stand by the oppressed in the face of the oppressors. We cannot remain silent in the face of the murder of children. We cannot remain indifferent to the heart-wrenching condition of babies covered in blood,” he stated.

The MHP leader also criticized the international community for its silence regarding Israel's targeting of places such as hospitals and refugee camps, where a significant civilian population resides in Gaza.

Bahçeli stated that the Israeli military's airstrikes in Gaza constitute a war, citing that Israeli officials responsible for human rights violations will be prosecuted.