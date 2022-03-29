MHP leader accuses opposition of adulation to West in Ukrainian war

  • March 29 2022 15:26:00

MHP leader accuses opposition of adulation to West in Ukrainian war

ANKARA
MHP leader accuses opposition of adulation to West in Ukrainian war

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on March 29 accused the Nation Alliance of siding with the western block in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine because the opposition parties want to “look cute” to these states.

The Nation Alliance was seeking support and affiliation from the Western Bloc led by the United States in the war between Russia and Ukraine, Bahçeli said, addressing his lawmakers at the parliament.

This policy aimed at “getting a license and waiting for a reward, rather than a political choice,” he said.

The Nation Alliance comprises the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the İYİ (Good) Party, the Democrat Party and the Felicity Party against the People’s Alliance of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the MHP.

Bahçeli praised Turkey’s position to host the negotiation teams of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on March 29.

“The fact that the pursuit of peace will be discussed in Istanbul gave us hope, and it has proven that Turkey is a reliable country with its impartial policies,” the MHP leader said.

He accused U.S. President Joe Biden of seeking to change the administration in Russia.

“By what right does Biden speak of both law and democracy and demand a change in the political administration of countries? Biden targeted Turkey yesterday, now his target country is Russia. The U.S. is not disturbed by the war in Ukraine, on the contrary, he is in favor of its prolongation because the situation is in line with their global goals,” Bahçeli suggested.

TURKEY CHP leader outlines five topics of advice for gov’t

CHP leader outlines five topics of advice for gov’t
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul

    Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul

  2. British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

    British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

  3. Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports

    Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports

  4. Flamingo flew from Iran shot down in Turkey

    Flamingo flew from Iran shot down in Turkey

  5. Japanese selling chilled lamb’s head meat in Kadıköy

    Japanese selling chilled lamb’s head meat in Kadıköy
Recommended
CHP leader outlines five topics of advice for gov’t

CHP leader outlines five topics of advice for gov’t
Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports

Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports
Turkey on alert against naval mines floating in Black Sea: Minister

Turkey on alert against naval mines floating in Black Sea: Minister
Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul

Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul
British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus
Historic walls of Lefkoşa under risk

Historic walls of Lefkoşa under risk
WORLD UK police fine 20 people over ’partygate’ political scandal

UK police fine 20 people over ’partygate’ political scandal

British police said Tuesday that they were fining 20 people over parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff during coronavirus lockdowns, and that more people could face penalties.

ECONOMY TAV-Fraport makes 1.8 bln euros upfront payment for Antalya Airport

TAV-Fraport makes 1.8 bln euros upfront payment for Antalya Airport

A TAV Airports and Fraport AG joint venture closed the financing and completed the upfront payment to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) as part of an agreement regarding the development and 25-year concession of Antalya Airport.

SPORTS Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Rookie Alperen Şengün scores a new NBA career-high while coming from the bench to lead the Houston Rockets to a 115-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an away match