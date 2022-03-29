MHP leader accuses opposition of adulation to West in Ukrainian war

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on March 29 accused the Nation Alliance of siding with the western block in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine because the opposition parties want to “look cute” to these states.

The Nation Alliance was seeking support and affiliation from the Western Bloc led by the United States in the war between Russia and Ukraine, Bahçeli said, addressing his lawmakers at the parliament.

This policy aimed at “getting a license and waiting for a reward, rather than a political choice,” he said.

The Nation Alliance comprises the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the İYİ (Good) Party, the Democrat Party and the Felicity Party against the People’s Alliance of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the MHP.

Bahçeli praised Turkey’s position to host the negotiation teams of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on March 29.

“The fact that the pursuit of peace will be discussed in Istanbul gave us hope, and it has proven that Turkey is a reliable country with its impartial policies,” the MHP leader said.

He accused U.S. President Joe Biden of seeking to change the administration in Russia.

“By what right does Biden speak of both law and democracy and demand a change in the political administration of countries? Biden targeted Turkey yesterday, now his target country is Russia. The U.S. is not disturbed by the war in Ukraine, on the contrary, he is in favor of its prolongation because the situation is in line with their global goals,” Bahçeli suggested.