MHP appoints new provincial leadership in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has announced a new leadership team for its Istanbul organization following last week’s dissolution of the provincial branch and its 39 district offices.

Volkan Yılmaz, whose appointment as Istanbul chair had been previously confirmed, will lead the restructured organization.

MHP deputy leader Feti Yıldız on April 15 unveiled the new executive board, naming Ahmet Yasak, Ömer Çölüoğlu, Mustafa Kemal Dalan, Mustafa Karaçam, Burak Arkaz, Mehmet Çamur, Hamit Şahinoğlu, Mustafa Nohut and Zafer Yalçın as members.

No further details were immediately provided regarding the appointments.

The announcement of the Istanbul organization’s dissolution was made on social media by deputy chair Semih Yalçın on April 6. Sertel Sevim, who had served as Istanbul party chief, reposted the statement and later shared a photo with MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli, declaring he remained “under his command.”

The decision follows the March 27 resignation of deputy leader İzzet Ulvi Yönter, who stepped down amid a series of cryptic and confrontational social media posts.

Bahçeli confirmed Yönter’s departure at a ceremony at the party headquarters, describing it as voluntary and saying it would allow Yönter to “focus on his academic work,” while denying any internal conflict.

Prior to this announcement, Yönter, an Istanbul lawmaker, had posted messages accusing an unnamed individual of infiltration and dishonesty within the party. Several top council members, including Tamer Çakıroğlu, Necmi Yıldırım, Şahin Gürz and Nevzat Ünlütürk, publicly voiced support for Yönter online.