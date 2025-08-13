Mexico transfers 26 wanted fugitives to US

WASHINGTON

Justice officials said on Aug. 12 that Mexico has sent 26 wanted fugitives to the United States, including alleged Mexican drug cartel kingpins, amid pressure to crack down on cross-border fentanyl smuggling.

"These fugitives are collectively alleged to have imported into the United States tonnage quantities of dangerous drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin," the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement.

U.S. officials released a list of those extradited and currently in their custody, saying they are fugitives wanted for "violent and serious crimes" including drug trafficking, kidnapping, human smuggling and the murder of a Los Angeles sheriff's deputy in 2008, among other crimes.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi called the transfer "the latest example of the Trump administration's historic efforts to dismantle cartels and foreign terrorist organizations."

The transfer was made "at the solicitation of the U.S. Department of Justice," which "agreed not to seek the death penalty for the prisoners in its country," according to a joint statement from the Attorney General of Mexico and Mexico's Secretariat of Security and Civilian Safety.

The U.S. embassy in Mexico said in a statement that kingpins from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and Sinaloa Cartel are among those who were extradited, both groups which were designated as terrorist organizations by the U.S. in February.