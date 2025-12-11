Mexico raises tariffs on Chinese imports

MEXICO CITY
Mexican lawmakers have backed a measure to raise tariffs on goods from China and other countries that do not have trade agreements with Mexico, despite strong pushback from Beijing.

The move, spearheaded by President Claudia Sheinbaum and approved by the Senate 76-5 on Dec. 10 night, increases tariffs on imports of automobiles, textiles, clothing, plastics, appliances and other products, primarily affecting Chinese goods.

Changing tariffs will also affect South Korea, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Türkiye, Taiwan and Brazil.

Sheinbaum must now advance the new tariffs to take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

A total of 1,463 tariff lines will be modified.

The proposed tariff rates had been lowered from an initial suggestion of 50 percent, down to 20 or 35 percent for most categories of goods. The 50-percent rate would still apply in some cases.

The Sheinbaum administration has sought to strengthen the domestic market and reduce dependence on imports, though opponents of the tariff plan warned it could lead to price hikes at home.

But there were 35 abstentions on the vote, which came amid heavy pressure from US President Donald Trump, because senators said the bill was rushed and needed more analysis on its impact on inflation.

Beijing has said it opposes any "coercion" to impose restrictions on its exports, and Chinese officials had previously warned Mexico to "think carefully" about the move.

