Mexican tradition marked in Turkish capital

  • November 04 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA
The Mexican Embassy in Turkey on Nov. 2 commemorated the Day of the Dead, a Mexican tradition honoring those who have passed away.

Highlighting the day’s significance, Ambassador Jose Luis Martinez remarked in his speech that the Day of the Dead tradition can be traced back to Mexico’s pre-Hispanic peoples.

However, Martinez said the satirical skeletons imagery was introduced by lithographer Jose Guadalupe Posada, who used these skeletons to satirize the conservative elites and the rich.

Referring to the altar placed in the embassy, he said it is “dedicated to Ambassadors Alfonso and Mauricio de Maria y Campos and Mexican composer Armando Manzanero, who passed away this year.”

He added that this year’s events in Mexico were held in line with the COVID-19 restrictions.

The event was attended by ambassadors of Finland, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Peru, Argentina, Luxembourg, Colombia, and Cuba.

Mexicans mark the Day of the Dead every Nov. 1-2 as people gather to honor and remember their loved ones who are no longer with them.

For the indigenous peoples of Mexico, celebrating their ancestors has been one of the most profound and representative traditions of their community life.

It is a syncretic festival that brings together pre-Hispanic cultures and Catholicism.

