Meting again on the stage

ISTANBUL

The audience and actors, who were distant from each other during the pandemic, will come together again with an event titled “Meeting Again on the Stage,” in which 16 plays will be staged between Sept. 7 – Sept. 30 at the UNIQ Istanbul Open Air Stage.

Organized by UNIQ Istanbul and An Production, the event series will kick off with “Aziz Nesin Cabaret,” starring Levent Üzümcü. Actors such as Genco Erkal, Tülay Günal, Erdal Özyağcılar, Reha Özcan, Çağlar Çorumlu, Ali Poyrazoğlu, Okan Bayülgen, Genco Erkal, Tülin Özen, Berna Laçin, Rutkay Aziz and Dolunay Soysert will perform on the stage in 16 plays.

Considering that theaters had economically difficult times due to the pandemic, UNIQ Istanbul will present the events free of charge in cooperation with theaters.

“Meeting Again on the Stage” is an event designed with the need for solidarity rather than commercial concerns, says Feza Soysal, An Production official. “During the pandemic process, we once again remembered our need for art. Many of us have survived the tense quarantine days with art events that we follow on digital platforms. Now is the time to come side by side. After the days we stayed at home, we step into a new life face to face but cautiously and distantly. While reshaping our social life, we want to be able to view theater plays again on the stage. Relying on the unifying power of art, we say hello again,” she added.

All performances will start at 8.30 p.m. and further information about the program can be reached at www.sahnedeyeniden.com