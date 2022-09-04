Meteorologists warn of torrential rain in northern provinces

Meteorologists warn of torrential rain in northern provinces

ISTANBUL
Meteorologists warn of torrential rain in northern provinces

The Turkish State Meteorological Service has issued a torrential rain warning for the northern provinces and has declared “yellow” and “orange” alerts for Giresun, Trabzon, Rize and Artvin.

According to the bureau’s latest weather report, torrential rains are expected especially in Marmara and Black Sea regions.

Meteorologists also declared “yellow alert” warnings for the Black Sea provinces of Giresun and Trabzon, and “orange alert” warnings for Rize and Artvin, warning citizens against the possibilities such as floods, lightning, landslides, and strong winds.

Other parts of the country are expected to be partly cloudy and clear, the bureau said.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) also urged citizens to be careful and cautious against the torrential rain.

According to the statement made by the bureau, it is estimated that the air temperatures, which are still 4-6 degrees Celsius (39-42 degrees Fahrenheit) above the seasonal norms in the eastern parts of the country and around the seasonal norms in the western parts, will start to decrease.

After the rain will ease and lose effect on Sept. 6, citizens may face high temperatures again, especially in the southern and western parts of the country, said the bureau.

However, by the end of next week, the air temperatures are expected to be 5-7 C (41-44 F) below the seasonal norms in the northern and inner provinces, and around the seasonal norms in the Mediterranean and Southeastern Anatolia regions.

Meanwhile, some 400 houses and workplaces were flooded due to heavy rains and storms in the northern province of Kastamonu.

Three people were hospitalized when pieces of a roof fell on their car due to the storm. Demirören News Agency reported that the injured were discharged after their treatment.

While the municipality and firefighters started work to evacuate the flood water, repair work was started on the building whose roof was blown away.

meteorology, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye begins aid campaign for flood-hit Pakistan: Minister

Türkiye begins aid campaign for flood-hit Pakistan: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. New rules on credit cards spark debate across Turkey

    New rules on credit cards spark debate across Turkey

  2. Ukraine PM visits Berlin, seeking more weapons

    Ukraine PM visits Berlin, seeking more weapons

  3. EU ambassadors admire ancient Ani in eastern Kars

    EU ambassadors admire ancient Ani in eastern Kars

  4. IMF disburses $1 bn for Pakistan

    IMF disburses $1 bn for Pakistan

  5. Scouts to follow young talents in Istanbul’s derby

    Scouts to follow young talents in Istanbul’s derby
Recommended
Türkiye begins aid campaign for flood-hit Pakistan: Minister

Türkiye begins aid campaign for flood-hit Pakistan: Minister
Some 7,000 Syrians return to homeland in one month: Deputy interior minister

Some 7,000 Syrians return to homeland in one month: Deputy interior minister
Turk sets two Guinness records by traveling worldwide

Turk sets two Guinness records by traveling worldwide
Erdoğan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations

Erdoğan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations
Erdoğan tells Putin Türkiye can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff

Erdoğan tells Putin Türkiye can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff
Erdoğan, Johnson discuss regional issues, bilateral relations over phone

Erdoğan, Johnson discuss regional issues, bilateral relations over phone
WORLD Ukraine PM visits Berlin, seeking more weapons

Ukraine PM visits Berlin, seeking more weapons

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal will be the first high-level Ukrainian official to visit Germany in months on Sunday, in a sign of eased tensions after a rocky patch between Kiev and Berlin.

ECONOMY Germany agrees 65bn-euro inflation relief package

Germany agrees 65bn-euro inflation relief package

The German government yesterday agreed a 65-billion-euro ($65-billion) plan to ease the pressure on households as Russian gas supplies dwindle and energy bills soar, according to a policy paper seen by AFP.    
SPORTS Cavs excited to land Mitchell

Cavs excited to land Mitchell

NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell received an excited welcome to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sept. 3 as his trade from Utah became official while the Jazz thanked him for incredible performances.