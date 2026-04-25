Met Opera says Saudi partnership has fallen through

Met Opera says Saudi partnership has fallen through

NEW YORK
Met Opera says Saudi partnership has fallen through

The Metropolitan Opera said on April 24 that a major partnership with Saudi Arabia had fallen through, removing a key potential source of funds as it faces tough fiscal challenges.

In September, the 143-year-old New York opera house announced a venture whereby the Met would perform annually in Saudi Arabia and provide artistic training in exchange for financial support.

But the Met, which has faced credit ratings downgrades in the last year in the wake of operating deficits, said Thursday that the venture has fallen apart.

"As a result of the current economic situation in Saudi Arabia, the Metropolitan Opera's planned agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Culture has been cancelled," the Met said in a statement.

The partnership "would have provided a significant new revenue stream for the Met," the statement added.

While the Met did not disclose the financial terms, the venture would have provided the New York institution as much as $200 million, according to the New York Times, which reported earlier Thursday that the deal was off.

Met General Manager Peter Gelb told the Times that the Saudis had withdrawn from the deal because of the Middle East war, which has harmed the Saudi economy due to lost oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Met's announcement follows widespread reports that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund also appears likely to abandon support for LIV Golf after this season, putting the sports league's future in doubt.

The Met "will soon launch a public fundraising campaign, while pursuing other new revenue initiatives and cutting expenses," the opera company said. "No performances at the Met are being canceled."

met opera,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine signs pacts with Azerbaijan in drone push

Ukraine signs pacts with Azerbaijan in drone push
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine signs pacts with Azerbaijan in drone push

    Ukraine signs pacts with Azerbaijan in drone push

  2. Russian strikes kill six across Ukraine

    Russian strikes kill six across Ukraine

  3. ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

    ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

  4. Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

    Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

  5. Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

    Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns
Recommended
A table is never just a table

A table is never just a table
Heroes behind balloon tours: Ground crews

Heroes behind balloon tours: Ground crews
Vehbi Koç Award marks Koç Group’s 100th year

Vehbi Koç Award marks Koç Group’s 100th year
New Murakami novel in July to feature woman protagonist

New Murakami novel in July to feature woman protagonist
Ziggy Stardust lives on at David Bowie London immersive

Ziggy Stardust lives on at David Bowie London immersive
Injured, exhausted migratory birds treated at center in Hatay

Injured, exhausted migratory birds treated at center in Hatay
WORLD Ukraine signs pacts with Azerbaijan in drone push

Ukraine signs pacts with Azerbaijan in drone push

kraine and Azerbaijan signed six cooperation agreements on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as he pushes to share Kyiv's drone expertise amid the Middle East war.
ECONOMY Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans to cut a tenth of its workforce, looking for productivity gains from its remaining workers as it invests heavily in artificial intelligence.
SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

Türkiye’s most storied football rivalry takes center stage on April 26 as Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in a match that could decide the Süper Lig title, with both sides desperate to recover from shock exits in the Ziraat Turkish Cup.  
﻿