Antandros Fest opens with the theme ‘Knucklebones’

BALIKESİR

Steeped in 8,000 years of history, the ancient city of Antandros — nestled in the northwestern province of Balıkesir’s Edremit district — is gearing up for its second Antandros Ancient Festival on June 26–28.



Famous as the launching point of the Trojan hero Aeneas’ epic voyage and drawing over 15,000 visitors each year, the site in Edremit’s Altınoluk neighborhood will bring the past to life this summer by celebrating ancient games and their deep Aegean roots.



Organized with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, this year’s main theme of the festival has been set as “Knucklebones.”



In a statement, Antandros Association Chair Gülçin Cömert said the festival aims to raise awareness about the preservation of Antandros, strengthen conservation consciousness and develop cultural tourism.



Cömert noted that scientific excavations led by Professor Gürcan Polat and his team have continued for 26 years with limited budgets, stressing that cultural heritage can only be preserved through public support.



Highlighting that a different theme will be addressed each year, Cömert said this year’s focus is the ancient game of knucklebones, listed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



She noted that the theme was chosen due to the discovery of numerous knucklebones in children’s graves in the Antandros necropolis, as well as depictions of the game on ancient coins.



She also said field research has identified people in rural neighborhoods around the Edremit Gulf who still know the rules of the game and preserve the bones used to play it.



The festival will bring together many scientists, researchers and cultural figures.



With the participation of the Mongolian consul general in Istanbul, Dr. Ankhbayar Danuu, and Uzbekistan Ambassador Ilkhom Khaydarov, the festival will also highlight the shared cultural heritage of the Turkic world, with both countries showcasing their culture at stands.



Alongside activities for children focused on cultural heritage, researcher-writer Nurdan Çakır Tezgin and author Birgül Erdoğan will present ancient culinary culture through hands-on demonstrations, while Altuğ Şenel will conduct field studies on improving hiking routes in the Kazdağları region.