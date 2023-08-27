Messi comes off bench to score as Miami win at Red Bulls

NEW JERSEY
Lionel Messi came off the bench and scored as Inter Miami began their push for the Major League Soccer playoffs with a 2-0 win at New York Red Bulls on Aug. 26.

After a week in which Miami won the Leagues Cup and reached the final of the U.S. Open Cup, Messi was left on the bench by coach Gerard "Tata" Martino but came into the game on the hour mark.

The Argentine World Cup winner had limited involvement after entering with former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets but made his mark on his regular season debut with an 89th-minute goal.

Jordi Alba acrobatically hooked the ball into the box to Messi who twisted and turned then slipped a sublime pass with the outside of his foot to Benjamin Cremaschi whose low first-time cross was tapped in by the seven-times Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi has now scored 11 goals in nine appearances in all competitions since joining Inter Miami.

"He's unbelievable, every day it's something new, on and off the field," said Miami's 19-year-old defender Noah Allen.

"He's an amazing person to play with and I am so blessed to play with him."

Martino had indicated that several of his players needed a break after an intense run of eight games within a month and stuck to his word with his team selection, to the disappointment of the capacity crowd at Red Bull Arena.

There were chants of 'We want Messi' at regular stages throughout the game which was also shown on a giant screen in Times Square.

