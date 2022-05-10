Memorial tomb to be erected for ‘mother of Caretta carettas,’ says journalist

  • May 10 2022 07:00:00

Memorial tomb to be erected for ‘mother of Caretta carettas,’ says journalist

ISTANBUL
Memorial tomb to be erected for ‘mother of Caretta carettas,’ says journalist

A memorial tomb will be erected in the southwestern province of Muğla for the British environmentalist June Haimoff, known as the “mother of Caretta carettas,” for devoting her centurial life to protecting the endangered species, a columnist has alleged.

According to Fatih Çekirge, Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has instructed his aides to find the right location to build a memorial tomb in Muğla’s İztuzu or Dalyan neighborhoods.

Haimoff, born in Essex, England, in 1922, died at the age of 100 on April 23 and was laid to rest in a Turkish cemetery in Muğla following Islamic traditions on April 24.

Visiting Turkey’s south for the first time in July 1975 with her boat, she fell in love with nature, saying, “This is the most beautiful place on earth.”

Between 1975 and 1981, she occasionally stopped at İztuzu Beach, where she was called “Captain June” by locals. She had been living near the beach since 1984.

“We have lost a very precious person, an environmentalist. I have given the order to my friends to find the right place for a memorial tomb for Captain June,” Çekirge wrote on May 9, quoting the minister.

“My friends will make a search of the region and make preparations for the memorial tomb,” the minister added, according to the columnist.

The news drew interest on social media platforms, with many environmentalists appreciating the decision.

Haimoff took Turkish citizenship and was named “Haziran,” which is the Turkish translation of “June,” her British name.

Caretta carettas, or loggerhead sea turtles, are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list of endangered species.

İztuzu beach is among the primary breeding grounds for the Caretta carettas, where they hatch and lay their eggs between May and September every year.

WORLD Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s full membership must for EU’s future: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s full membership must for EU’s future: Erdoğan

  2. Greece must obey NATO obligations amid tensions with Turkey: Mitsotakis

    Greece must obey NATO obligations amid tensions with Turkey: Mitsotakis

  3. French actor in Istanbul to monitor yacht’s renovation

    French actor in Istanbul to monitor yacht’s renovation

  4. Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti: Official

    Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti: Official

  5. Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan

    Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan

Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan
Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti: Official

Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti: Official

Businessman to open first photo exhibition in Istanbul

Businessman to open first photo exhibition in Istanbul
Public sees end of pandemic in upcoming months: Poll

Public sees end of pandemic in upcoming months: Poll
Turkish cyclists achieve success at Antalya race

Turkish cyclists achieve success at Antalya race
Sponges emerge at seabed of Marmara against mucilage

Sponges emerge at seabed of Marmara against mucilage
WORLD Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

The world is creeping closer to the warming threshold international agreements are trying to prevent, with nearly a 50-50 chance that Earth will temporarily hit that temperature mark within the next five years, teams of meteorologists across the globe predicted.

ECONOMY Incentives issued for some 41 bln Turkish Liras of investments

Incentives issued for some 41 bln Turkish Liras of investments

Incentive certificates for investments worth a total of 40.7 billion Turkish liras ($2.6 billion) were issued in March, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has said.

SPORTS Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field on May 6, pulled off a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on May 7.