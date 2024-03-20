Mehmed the Conqueror’s medal set for auction in London

LONDON

A bronze medal featuring a portrait thought to be dating back to the princehood era of Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II will go up for auction in London, Bonhams Auction House in England has announced.

The medal, which showcases a portrait believed to be from Mehmed II's princehood era, will be auctioned in London by Bonhams Auction House.

The announcement highlighted that the portrait, crafted on bronze, is believed to be the oldest known Muslim leader portrait made by a Western artist. The estimated selling price of the medal could range from 1.5 million to 2 million pounds (61 million to 82 million Turkish Liras).

Discovered in a collection of Italian Renaissance-era medals in 2000, the edges of the medal reportedly bear the Latin inscription "Great Prince, Great Commander, Sultan Mehmet Effendi," while the reverse side of the medal is plain, portable in size, and smooth. The statement also mentioned the absence of any signature or mark from the artist who crafted the medal.

Oliver White, the director of Islamic and Indian Art at Bonhams, expressed his views, stating that there is no significant material evidence relating to the period in which the artifact is dated belonging to Fatih Sultan Mehmet.

Highlighting the significance of this aspect, White remarked, "It is the only known medal depicting the young Mehmed II before the conquest of Istanbul. Something previously thought impossible. It is believed that the medal was worn by the Sultan as a personal talisman."

The bronze medal is slated for auction on May 21.