Mediterranean tourism hub Antalya records record-high temperature in 70 years

ANTALYA

Turkey’s tourism hub Antalya on the Mediterranean coast is experiencing the hottest September of the last 70 years due to warm weather front from North Africa, causing rising temperatures across the region.

The Mediterranean province was hit by sweltering conditions, with temperatures in some areas reaching almost 35 degrees Celsius in recent weeks.

The city is also suffering from high levels of humidity, with levels reaching nearly 70 percent.

Photos taken from Tünektepe Hill, which has a bird’s eye view of the city, revealed the density of moisture clouds.

The clouds observed to be moving also reduced the visibility range.

The world-famous Konyaaltı Beach was invisible as the city appeared as a silhouette among the clouds.

Tourists climbing the hill with a cable car to watch the view took several photos of the scenic clouds.

In the city center, while high humidity overwhelmed residents, holidaymakers preferred to take to beaches and pools to cool off.

The heatwave will lose effect tomorrow and temperatures will be back to the seasonal normal in the week.

Officials warned especially elderly citizens and the chronically ill to be cautious against the excessive heat.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s other regions also have been swept with a heatwave from North Africa, pushing temperatures across the country 10 to 12 degrees above seasonal norms.