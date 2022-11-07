Mediterranean movies meet in İzmir

The second İzmir International Mediterranean Cinemas Meeting, organized by the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality, will kick off today and continue through Nov. 12.

The event, directed by Vecdi Sayar, will screen 34 new films from 34 countries, including from Spain, France, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Greece, Malta, Lebanon, Palestine, Israel, Syria, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco.



The Turkish films in the festival will be director Erden Kıral’s “Gece” and “Vicdan.” There will also be six films submitted by their countries for the 2023 Oscars: Italy’s “Nostalgia,” Greece’s “Magnetic Fields,” Lebanon’s “Memory Box,” Palestine’s nominee. “Mediterranean Fever,” Tunisia’s “Under the Fig Trees” and Sweden’s “Boy From Heaven” by Egyptian director Tarik Saleh.

The opening film of the festival will be Spain’s “The Good Boss.” Starring Javier Bardem and nominated for the Best European Comedy at the European Film Awards this year, the film won the Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor awards at the Goya Awards and the Ibero-American Cinema Platinum Awards.

The festival films will be screened at İzmir Sanat, French Cultural Center and Architecture Center halls for free.

The festival will also present an Honorary Award, named after the founder of French Sinematek, Henri Langlois. The award will be presented to Tunisian director Férid Boughedir. His two films will also be shown at the festival.