Mediterranean movies meet in İzmir

Mediterranean movies meet in İzmir

ISTANBUL
Mediterranean movies meet in İzmir

The second İzmir International Mediterranean Cinemas Meeting, organized by the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality, will kick off today and continue through Nov. 12.

The event, directed by Vecdi Sayar, will screen 34 new films from 34 countries, including from Spain, France, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Greece, Malta, Lebanon, Palestine, Israel, Syria, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco.

The Turkish films in the festival will be director Erden Kıral’s “Gece” and “Vicdan.” There will also be six films submitted by their countries for the 2023 Oscars: Italy’s “Nostalgia,” Greece’s “Magnetic Fields,” Lebanon’s “Memory Box,” Palestine’s nominee. “Mediterranean Fever,” Tunisia’s “Under the Fig Trees” and Sweden’s “Boy From Heaven” by Egyptian director Tarik Saleh.

The opening film of the festival will be Spain’s “The Good Boss.” Starring Javier Bardem and nominated for the Best European Comedy at the European Film Awards this year, the film won the Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor awards at the Goya Awards and the Ibero-American Cinema Platinum Awards.

The festival films will be screened at İzmir Sanat, French Cultural Center and Architecture Center halls for free.

The festival will also present an Honorary Award, named after the founder of French Sinematek, Henri Langlois. The award will be presented to Tunisian director Férid Boughedir. His two films will also be shown at the festival.

movies, Izmir,

ECONOMY Anchovy exports halve in September-October

Anchovy exports halve in September-October
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ovechkin sets NHL record

    Ovechkin sets NHL record

  2. Ankara Film Festival opens at ceremony

    Ankara Film Festival opens at ceremony

  3. Student starts living in caravan as house rents soar

    Student starts living in caravan as house rents soar

  4. Iran admits sending Russia drones but says before Ukraine war

    Iran admits sending Russia drones but says before Ukraine war

  5. Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

    Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
Recommended
The renaissance of the world’s largest pipe organ

The renaissance of the world’s largest pipe organ
Climate activists glue hands to Goya frames at Spain’s Prado

Climate activists glue hands to Goya frames at Spain’s Prado
Eminem, Dolly Parton roll into Rock Hall

Eminem, Dolly Parton roll into Rock Hall
Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE
Italy’s culture minister scolds museum for closing on busy day

Italy’s culture minister scolds museum for closing on busy day
Ankara Film Festival opens at ceremony

Ankara Film Festival opens at ceremony
WORLD Serbian gang leader captured in Istanbul

Serbian gang leader captured in Istanbul

Serbian gang leader Zeljko Bojanic, sought by Interpol with a red notice, has been detained in Istanbul.

ECONOMY Anchovy exports halve in September-October

Anchovy exports halve in September-October

Türkiye’s anchovy exports declined by 50 percent in September-October 2022 compared with the same period of last year due to warmer weather and more bonito population in the seas.

SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.