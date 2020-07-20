Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Medipol Başakşehir clinched the Turkish Super Lig title with a 1-0 victory over HK Kayserispor.

Playing at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium, Turkish midfielder Mahmut Tekdemir scored a goal in the 19th minute for Başakşehir.

With this goal, Medipol Başakşehir were crowned the league champions, winning the first domestic league title in the club's history.

Meanwhile, in the 33rd minute, Başakşehir was awarded a penalty with a VAR decision but Bosnian midfielder Edin Visca missed it.

Başakşehir's Mehmet Topal became the first player to reach the championship in the history of Turkish Süper Lig with three different clubs.

Topal had won the league title with Galatasaray in 2008 and Fenerbahce in 2014.

Başakşehir manager Okan Buruk became the fifth person who won the league title in the history of the Turkish Süper Lig as both football player and coach.

Ertuğrul Saglam, Aykut Kocaman, Hamza Hamzaoğlu and Şenol Güneş had clinched the league title as both player and head coach.

Beşiktaş beat Fenerbahçe 2-0

In another Sunday's match, Beşiktaş defeated Fenerbahce 2-0.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at Vodafone Park.

Fenerbahçe were reduced to 10 men in the 25th minute after Kosovar forward Vedat Muriqi was shown a red card with a video referee decision.

In the second half, Beşiktaş's Croatian defender Domagoj Vida scored the opener in the 63rd minute.

Turkish player Gokhan Gonul sent the ball into Fenerbahçe's net in the 70th minute, making it 2-0.

Following this victory, the Black Eagles sit on the fourth place with 59 points while Fenerbahce are seventh in the division with 50 points.

Fenerbahçe, with a week to go in the Turkish Super Lig, are failed to participate in European competitions.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor lost to HK Konyaspor with a 4-3 score.

Trabzonspor's goals came from Alexander Sorloth (2) and Filip Novak, while HK Konyaspor equalized the game with Rijad Bajic, Levan Shengelia, Nejc Skubic's goals, making it 3-3.

Brazilian forward Thuram's goal brought victory for Konyaspor in the 90th minute.

MKE Ankaragücü lost to Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 1-0 so the Ankara side have been relegated to the 2nd-tier TFF First league.

North Macedonian forward Jahovic scored in the stoppage time.