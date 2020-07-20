Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

  • July 20 2020 09:19:00

Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir clinched the Turkish Super Lig title with a 1-0 victory over HK Kayserispor.

Playing at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium, Turkish midfielder Mahmut Tekdemir scored a goal in the 19th minute for Başakşehir.

With this goal, Medipol Başakşehir were crowned the league champions, winning the first domestic league title in the club's history.

Meanwhile, in the 33rd minute, Başakşehir was awarded a penalty with a VAR decision but Bosnian midfielder Edin Visca missed it.

Başakşehir's Mehmet Topal became the first player to reach the championship in the history of Turkish Süper Lig with three different clubs.

Topal had won the league title with Galatasaray in 2008 and Fenerbahce in 2014.

Başakşehir manager Okan Buruk became the fifth person who won the league title in the history of the Turkish Süper Lig as both football player and coach.

Ertuğrul Saglam, Aykut Kocaman, Hamza Hamzaoğlu and Şenol Güneş had clinched the league title as both player and head coach.

Beşiktaş beat Fenerbahçe 2-0

In another Sunday's match, Beşiktaş defeated Fenerbahce 2-0.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at Vodafone Park.

Fenerbahçe were reduced to 10 men in the 25th minute after Kosovar forward Vedat Muriqi was shown a red card with a video referee decision.

In the second half, Beşiktaş's Croatian defender Domagoj Vida scored the opener in the 63rd minute.

Turkish player Gokhan Gonul sent the ball into Fenerbahçe's net in the 70th minute, making it 2-0.

Following this victory, the Black Eagles sit on the fourth place with 59 points while Fenerbahce are seventh in the division with 50 points.

Fenerbahçe, with a week to go in the Turkish Super Lig, are failed to participate in European competitions.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor lost to HK Konyaspor with a 4-3 score.

Trabzonspor's goals came from Alexander Sorloth (2) and Filip Novak, while HK Konyaspor equalized the game with Rijad Bajic, Levan Shengelia, Nejc Skubic's goals, making it 3-3.

Brazilian forward Thuram's goal brought victory for Konyaspor in the 90th minute.

MKE Ankaragücü lost to Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 1-0 so the Ankara side have been relegated to the 2nd-tier TFF First league.

North Macedonian forward Jahovic scored in the stoppage time.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first indigenous car to be ready by 2022

    Turkey’s first indigenous car to be ready by 2022

  2. Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak

    Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak

  3. Athletes swim to Turkish Cyprus to draw attention to sports embargoes

    Athletes swim to Turkish Cyprus to draw attention to sports embargoes

  4. Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

    Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

  5. Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey

    Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey
Recommended
Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win
Başakşehir 1 win away to seal their first league title

Başakşehir 1 win away to seal their first league title
Race to stay in Süper Lig intensifies

Race to stay in Süper Lig intensifies

Istanbul club match-fixing case restarts after nine years

Istanbul club match-fixing case restarts after nine years
5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games
Turkish Süper Lig title race goes to the wire

Turkish Süper Lig title race goes to the wire
WORLD Car bombing kills 7 civilians in NW Syria

Car bombing kills 7 civilians in NW Syria

At least seven civilians were killed and 85 injured on July 19 in a bomb attack in northwestern Syria.

ECONOMY Outbreak hits property sales to foreigners

Outbreak hits property sales to foreigners

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected property sales to foreign nationals, official data have shown.
SPORTS Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir clinched the Turkish Super Lig title with a 1-0 victory over HK Kayserispor.