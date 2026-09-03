Medicine, law top choices for highest scorers

ANKARA

(DHA Photo)

Medicine and law led preferences for the top 1,000 students in Türkiye’s 2026 university exams, which place millions via specialized academic tracks.

On the science track, 490 chose medicine and 434 picked engineering, with the engineering placements including 194 in electrical-electronics, 135 in computer, 43 in electronics-communication, 38 in industrial, 24 in aeronautical and nine in artificial intelligence.

Law topped the mixed-discipline track with 185 seats, ahead of 181 in business and 171 in economics. Some crossed fields, securing 57 medicine, 14 electrical-electronics, 12 computer and nine industrial placements.

History drew 105 humanities students, followed by 83 in special education, 48 in literature and 46 in theology. Another 83 entered law.

The Higher Education Board (YÖK) launched AI programs. Mixed-track students took 10 business-AI seats, featuring seven in the top 500 and one top 100, plus three philosophy-AI spots including two in the top 500. Humanities scorers took three business-AI, two philosophy-AI and two history-AI spots. Nine science students chose AI engineering. One top-150 student entered cyber security.