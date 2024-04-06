Matrix universe to expand with fifth film directed by Drew Goddard

CALIFORNIA

The iconic ”Matrix” film series is set to expand with its highly anticipated fifth installment, as confirmed by a recent press release from Warner Bros.

Leading the charge as executive producer is Lana Wachowski, one of the original co-writers and co-directors of the franchise.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Drew Goddard has been tapped to both write and direct the upcoming film, alongside producing partner Sarah Esberg.

Jesse Ehrman, the president of Production and Development at Warner Bros., expressed enthusiasm for Goddard’s fresh approach, stating that his new idea promises to offer a compelling continuation of the Matrix universe.

“Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters,” he stated.

Despite the buzz surrounding the project, details regarding the plot and casting, including the potential return of Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving and Jada Pinkett Smith, remain under wraps.

Goddard, known for his acclaimed directorial debut with the horror film ”The Cabin in the Woods” and his work on ”The Martian,” which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, brings a wealth of talent to the Matrix franchise.

Since its debut in 1999, "The Matrix" has captivated audiences worldwide with its dystopian sci-fi narrative, following the journey of Neo, a computer hacker thrust into a simulated reality where a greater war is going on with the real world. The movie revolutionized filmmaking VFX with its 120-camera, bullet-time green screen action sequence.

The original film was both a commercial and critical success, grossing over $467 million worldwide and earning four Academy Awards for best visual effects, best editing, best sound and best sound editing. The film also plummeted Reeves into fame.

Subsequent sequels, including ”The Matrix Reloaded” and ”The Matrix Revolutions,” continued the saga, leading up to the most recent installment ”The Matrix Resurrections” in 2021, which received poor to mixed reviews. It was assumed to be the end of the franchise for a while until Goddard stepped in.

With a cumulative global box office revenue of nearly $2 billion over its 25-year span, The Matrix franchise remains a cultural phenomenon, poised to redefine the boundaries