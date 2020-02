‘Masters of Dance’ performance in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

‘Masters of Dance,’ featuring works by leading choreographers including Mehmet Balkan, Uğur Seyrek, Aydın Teker ve Beyhan Murphy, will be performed by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet MDTist dancers. The show will be on stage at Beşiktaş Süleyman Saba Culture Center on Feb 20, 26 and March 4.