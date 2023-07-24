Mastermind behind 2021 forest fires eliminated

ANKARA
Turkish forces have eliminated the suspected mastermind behind the forest fires that ravaged southern Türkiye in 2021.

The operation took place in Iraq, where Özgür Alparslan, codenamed Özgür Şoreş, was targeted and neutralized by field agents of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT).

Alparslan, the founder of the Children of Fire group affiliated with the terrorist organization PKK, was a top priority target and had been categorized under the "green" category on the Interior Ministry's wanted list. His alleged involvement in orchestrating the devastating fires that began in Antalya's Manavgat district on July 28, 2021, and subsequently spread to consume over 150,000 hectares of forests in Muğla, Mersin and Hatay, had prompted a nationwide manhunt.

MİT's thorough investigation revealed that Alparslan had also given the order for the destructive actions, intending to sabotage civilian life and sow chaos within Türkiye. Additionally, he was believed to be responsible for facilitating the transfer of organization members, as well as weapons, ammunition and explosive devices, into Türkiye. Authorities had also linked him to the planning of operations in major cities.

In light of the threat posed by Alparslan, a substantial reward of 2 million Turkish Liras ($74,000) had been offered for any information leading to his capture.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Defense Ministry confirmed the neutralization of five PKK members in the Metina region of northern Iraq.

