Master craftsman passing down 44 years of doll-making art

ARDAHAN

Fidan Atmaca, the 79-year-old master of the souvenir dolls named after Ardahan’s Damal district, is working to pass down her 44 years of craftsmanship to future generations despite her advancing age.

Inspired by the traditional clothing of Turkmen women, the Damal doll was honored with a statue in front of the Damal Municipality in Ardahan. As the oldest living artisan of these dolls, Atmaca’s handmade creations are highly demanded both in Türkiye and abroad.

Planning to transform one of the rooms in her house into a museum, Atmaca wants to display not only the dolls she has crafted in different sizes but also carpets, pillows, socks, bags and the dozens of awards she has received. With this museum, she aims to preserve her craft for future generations and offer visitors a journey into the past.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Atmaca expressed her love for making the intricate Damal doll, which consists of dozens of components, for the past 44 years.

Now, due to her age, she wishes to gather all her work in one place. “I’m trying to turn this space into a museum. I’m retired, and I’m getting older. I want to collect everything that belongs to me here, from the dolls to my personal belongings. Most of them are not arranged yet. I’m waiting for my daughter to come, and we will organize everything together. I want this place to be used as a museum so that visitors can see it,” she said.

Calling on young people to continue the tradition, Atmaca added, “They must not let this craft disappear. They should not abandon it but keep it alive. I want our traditions to be preserved.”

In 1996, at a “traditional folkloric dolls” competition in Japan, the Damal doll won first place in the "handmade craftsmanship" category. Even today, the doll continues to attract attention for being an exact replica of the traditional attire still worn by Turkmen women in the region.

The most distinctive feature of the Damal doll is its elaborate outfit, consisting of 37 different pieces, including a three-panel skirt, apron, shirt, şalvar (baggy trousers), vest, cepken (short jacket), tor, fez, take (headscarf) and arm guards.

Made with fabric, cloth, and beads, the Damal doll incorporates a vibrant array of colors, symbolizing the beauty of nature itself.