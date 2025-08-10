Massive bridge plan draws thousands in Sicily to protest

ROME

Thousands of people marched in the Sicilian city of Messina on Aug. 9 to protest a government plan to build a bridge that would connect the Italian mainland with Sicily in a massive 13.5-billion-euro ($15.5 billion) infrastructure project.

Protesters staunchly oppose the Strait of Messina Bridge project over its scale, earthquake threats, environmental impact and the specter of mafia interference.

The idea to build a bridge to connect Sicily to the rest of Italy has been debated off and on for decades but always delayed due to these concerns. The project, however, took a major step forward when a government committee overseeing strategic public investments approved the plan last week.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said the project would create up to 120,000 jobs annually and help stimulate economic growth in economically lagging southern Italy.

Opponents are not convinced by these arguments. They are also angry that about 500 families would have to be expropriated in order for the bridge to be built.

The proposed bridge would span nearly 3.7 kilometers with a suspended section of 3.3 kilometers. It would surpass Türkiye’s Çanakkale Bridge by 1,277 meters to become the longest suspension bridge in the world.

Preliminary work could begin as early as late September or early October, pending approval from Italy’s Court of Audit.

The project could also support Italy’s commitment to raise defense spending to 5 percent of GDP targeted by NATO, as the government has indicated it would classify the bridge as defense-related.

Italy’s president has also insisted that the project remain subject to anti-mafia legislation that applies to all large-scale infrastructure projects.

Salvini pledged that keeping organized crime out of the project was a top priority.