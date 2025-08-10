Massive bridge plan draws thousands in Sicily to protest

Massive bridge plan draws thousands in Sicily to protest

ROME
Massive bridge plan draws thousands in Sicily to protest

Thousands of people marched in the Sicilian city of Messina on Aug. 9 to protest a government plan to build a bridge that would connect the Italian mainland with Sicily in a massive 13.5-billion-euro ($15.5 billion) infrastructure project.

Protesters staunchly oppose the Strait of Messina Bridge project over its scale, earthquake threats, environmental impact and the specter of mafia interference.

The idea to build a bridge to connect Sicily to the rest of Italy has been debated off and on for decades but always delayed due to these concerns. The project, however, took a major step forward when a government committee overseeing strategic public investments approved the plan last week.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said the project would create up to 120,000 jobs annually and help stimulate economic growth in economically lagging southern Italy.

Opponents are not convinced by these arguments. They are also angry that about 500 families would have to be expropriated in order for the bridge to be built.

The proposed bridge would span nearly 3.7 kilometers with a suspended section of 3.3 kilometers. It would surpass Türkiye’s Çanakkale Bridge by 1,277 meters to become the longest suspension bridge in the world.

Preliminary work could begin as early as late September or early October, pending approval from Italy’s Court of Audit. 

The project could also support Italy’s commitment to raise defense spending to 5 percent of GDP targeted by NATO, as the government has indicated it would classify the bridge as defense-related.

Italy’s president has also insisted that the project remain subject to anti-mafia legislation that applies to all large-scale infrastructure projects.

Salvini pledged that keeping organized crime out of the project was a top priority.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan receives Senegals Sonko in Istanbul

Erdoğan receives Senegal's Sonko in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan receives Senegal's Sonko in Istanbul

    Erdoğan receives Senegal's Sonko in Istanbul

  2. Türkiye’s top resort towns face severe traffic gridlock amid peak season

    Türkiye’s top resort towns face severe traffic gridlock amid peak season

  3. Parliament's anti-terror commission to meet for third time

    Parliament's anti-terror commission to meet for third time

  4. Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

    Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

  5. Auto exports climb 9 pct in first 7 months of 2025

    Auto exports climb 9 pct in first 7 months of 2025
Recommended
Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges
Auto exports climb 9 pct in first 7 months of 2025

Auto exports climb 9 pct in first 7 months of 2025
HAVELSAN Integrates AI into combat system to enhance naval efficiency

HAVELSAN Integrates AI into combat system to enhance naval efficiency
Industrial production surges 8.3 pct in June

Industrial production surges 8.3 pct in June
Construction cost index rises 23.5 pct in June

Construction cost index rises 23.5 pct in June
Swiss open to new US defense orders to tackle tariffs

Swiss open to new US defense orders to tackle tariffs
Global maritime fleet reaches $1.37 trillion value in 2024

Global maritime fleet reaches $1.37 trillion value in 2024
WORLD Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing

Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing

Japanese authorities on Monday urged millions to evacuate their homes after heavy rains unleashed floods and landslides in the country's southwest, leaving several residents missing.

ECONOMY Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

The tourism sector in Türkiye's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya has adjusted its 2025 target to 17 million visitors, down from an initial 18 million, as global inflation and ongoing conflicts in the region's north and south take a toll, industry leaders have said.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿