Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

  • October 01 2021 09:20:00

Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

MARSEILLE
Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

The Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome on Sept. 30. 

The match finished 0-0 but pockets of rival fans were fighting inside the stadium more than 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Despite an increased security presence and a buffer zone between around 2,500 visiting fans and Marseille supporters, objects were thrown in both directions late in the first half.

Referee Pawel Raczkowski halted the match as some police then intervened to restore order.

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim went over to his side’s fans to try and calm things down while Marseille captain Dimitri Payet did the same.

The match resumed with about eight minutes left in the first half with the sound of firecrackers still going off.

There were brief clashes between stewards and some Marseille fans early in the second half.

Moments before the final whistle Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne and Marseille defender William Saliba grabbed each other and jostled near the sideline.

Marseille was recently involved in fan violence during a French league game at Angers.

There was also serious disorder at the Nice-Marseille match last month. It was suspended and will be replayed next month.

In another match this month, fans threw ripped-up seats and tried to fight each other at halftime during the northern derby between Lens and Lille.

Turkish ultras often travel in large numbers. There were fights before the Paris Saint-Germain-Galatasaray game two seasons ago and when Lyon hosted Beşiktaş four years ago.

halts, football,

ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September
MOST POPULAR

  1. Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

    Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

  2. Erdoğan, Putin discuss warplanes, submarine cooperation

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss warplanes, submarine cooperation

  3. COVID will be manageable, says BioNTech co-founder

    COVID will be manageable, says BioNTech co-founder

  4. Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations

    Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations

  5. Ukraine seeks Turkey’s help for release of prisoners from Russia

    Ukraine seeks Turkey’s help for release of prisoners from Russia
Recommended
National gymnast İbrahim Çolak named athlete of year

National gymnast İbrahim Çolak named athlete of year
Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League
Fenerbahçe take top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe take top spot in Turkish Süper Lig
Adana Demirspor routs Gaziantep FK 4-0 in Turkish Süper Lig

Adana Demirspor routs Gaziantep FK 4-0 in Turkish Süper Lig
Turkish swimmer becomes finswimming world champion

Turkish swimmer becomes finswimming world champion
Turkish football club Kayserispors Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Turkish football club Kayserispor's Emre Demir joins Barcelona
WORLD Australia to ease 18-month-old border closure ’within weeks’

Australia to ease 18-month-old border closure ’within weeks’

Australia will begin to reopen its borders next month, the country’s prime minister said on Oct. 1, 18 months after citizens were banned from traveling overseas without permission.
ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

Turkey’s Purchase Managers Index (PMI) for September slipped to 52.5, according to data revealed by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) and IHS Markit on Oct. 1.
SPORTS Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

The Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome on Sept. 30. 