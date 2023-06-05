Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival

MUĞLA
The second Marmaris International Culture and Art Festival, which kicked off on June 2 with a concert by the Muğla Metropolitan Municipality Orchestra under the direction of Conductor Eray İnal, will continue through June 26 in the popular western town. This year the festival is being organized around the theme of “from the power of earth to the magic of art,” inspired by the Ancient City of Amos.

Organized by the Marmaris Culture and Art Association (MAKSAD) in cooperation with Marmaris Municipality, the Marmaris International Culture and Art Festival will host a wide array of paid and free events, from concerts to panels, talks, exhibitions and workshops.

According to a statement made by the festival committee, the festival aims to bring an international, quality and permanent identity to Marmaris with exciting events, and to add value to Marmaris’s urban identity with art, bringing together world-class artists with art lovers and to promote local values at an international level.

Aiming to highlight one of the 14 ancient cities within the borders of Marmaris every year, the event focuses on the Ancient City of Amos this year.

Among the events this week, the festival will host a concert by the Golden Horn Brass, Türkiye’s first and longest-running copper wind quintet, which was founded by Begüm Gökmen in 2006. The band will take the stage for a free concert in the 19 May Youth Square today.

Tomorrow, the exhibition titled “Dialogues with Frida” will open to visitors at the MAKSAD Art Gallery in İçmeler Culture and Art House. Featuring works by seven female painters, the exhibition is curated by Atilla Güllü.

On June 7, Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University faculty member Mehmet Gürbüzer will give a talk on Amos within the framework of the theme of the festival at the Armutalan Cultural Center (AKM). On the same evening, MAKSAD Festival Orchestra, under the baton of Samir Gülahmedov, will give a concert in Turunç Marina.

The Antakya Civilizations Choir, affected by the devastating earthquakes on Feb. 6 and lost seven members, is the honorary guest of the festival this year. The choir will perform and sing at the Marmaris Open Air Theater on
June 8.

And on June 9, a painting workshop will be held in the impressive atmosphere of the ancient city of Amos, bringing history and art together.

The Marmaris Open Air Theater on June 10 will host Selen Beytekin, one of the young and successful voices of the jazz scene.

The Turkish Waltz concert, which will take place on June 14, will bring Cihat Aşkın, MAKSAD Festival Orchestra and Hatay Academy Orchestra members together on the same stage, featuring Turkish classical music by soloist Yaprak Sayar.

Founded in 1985 as the chamber ensemble of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, the Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet will perform a repertoire of classical, romantic and modern quartets as well as new and undiscovered works on June 19.

On the evening of June 21, Marmaris will experience another first, İş Sanat Wednesday Stage will hold a large-scale meeting with music lovers with a surprise guest in Marmaris.

On June 22, Sevgi Yolu will turn into Festival Street with the colorful performances of many jazz, blues, classical and tango groups. A similar performance will take place in Atatürk Square the next day, and Marmaris will experience a first after a long time with the Jam Session that the groups will perform following their solo concerts.

GeoTRAIN Jazz group from Stuttgart will take the stage on June 24, performing music in the genre of World Jazz.

Tickets for the concerts held in Marmaris Open Air Theater as part of the festival can be obtained from Biletix and local sales points.

