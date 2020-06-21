Marmaris among cheapest holiday destinations: Report

ISTANBUL

Marmaris, a resort district in the southwestern province of Muğla, was selected as the second cheapest holiday hotspot in Europe and the world in 2020, according to the 14th Annual Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer, a yearly list released by the U.K. Post Office.

“Prices have fallen in over three-quarters of resorts and cities worldwide,” said the institution on its website, adding that new destinations joined the list.

Sunny Beach in Bulgaria is the cheapest of 42 destinations on the list, on a third consecutive year. Turkey’s picturesque Marmara is a runner up.

Within these 42 destinations, Sunny Beach and Marmaris are both first and second resort districts on both Europe and world lists.

Daily expenses at Sunny Beach is 30.68 British pounds, while it is 44.15 pounds in Marmaris.

“The barometer monitors the price of eight tourist items – compromising dinner for two with a bottle of wine, a range of soft and alcoholic drinks, sun cream and insect repellent,” said the Post Office, listing the daily expenses of a holiday in Marmaris.

According to the barometer, in Marmaris a tourist spends 33 pence for a bottle of water, 1.07 pounds for a cup of coffee, 1.07 pounds for soft drinks, 2 pounds for a bottle of beer, 28.90 pounds for a dinner for two with a bottle of wine, 3.20 pounds for a glass of wine, 1.32 pounds for insect repellent and 6.26 pounds for sun cream, which makes a total of 44.15 pounds.

Algarve of Portugal, Costa del Sol of Spain, Prague of Czech Republic, Paphos of Cyprus, Sliema of Malta, Corfu of Greece, Budapest of Hungary and Porec of Crotia are the other resort cities on the Europe Top 10 list.

Also on the “world’s top 10 cheapest destinations list,” Tokyo of Japan, Algarve of Portugal, Costa del Sol of Spain, Cape Town of South Africa, Hoi An of Vietnam, Bali of Indonesia, Prague of Czech Republic and Paphos of Cyprus come after Marmaris.

“The barometer was compiled with the help of national and regional tourist boards, specialist tour operators Balkan Holidays, Travel Bag and Marmaris Info,” said the Post Office on its website.