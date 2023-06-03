Market regulator closes 52 websites for unauthorized transactions

Market regulator closes 52 websites for unauthorized transactions

ANKARA
Market regulator closes 52 websites for unauthorized transactions

The Capital Markets Board (SPK) has disclosed in a recent announcement that it has taken legal measures to close down 52 websites that have been conducting leveraged transactions abroad via the internet.

These websites have been found to facilitate unauthorized forex-based activities for individuals residing in Türkiye.

The board’s statement emphasized it initiated the legal action in accordance with the fourth paragraph of Article 99 of the Capital Markets Law, which focuses on the “measures to be applied in case of an unauthorized capital market activity.”

According to the fourth clause, if it is discovered that websites are collecting funds from the public through crowdfunding platforms without the approval of the SPK or enabling leveraged transactions abroad through the internet for Turkish residents, the Information Technologies and Communications Authority (BTK) has the authority to block access to such platforms.

Market regulator, Internet,

ECONOMY Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market
LATEST NEWS

  1. Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

    Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

  2. Increase in retail prices in Istanbul slows last month, show İTO data

    Increase in retail prices in Istanbul slows last month, show İTO data

  3. Strong expansion in auto market continues

    Strong expansion in auto market continues

  4. Exports bounce back in May, climbing to $21.7 bln

    Exports bounce back in May, climbing to $21.7 bln

  5. Top court puts restrictions on night watchmen’s authority

    Top court puts restrictions on night watchmen’s authority
Recommended
‘1.5 mln cruise passengers expected to visit Türkiye in 2023’

‘1.5 mln cruise passengers expected to visit Türkiye in 2023’
Prominent Turkish journalist dies at 81

Prominent Turkish journalist dies at 81
EU denies policy restricting visas for Turks

EU denies policy restricting visas for Turks
Top court puts restrictions on night watchmen’s authority

Top court puts restrictions on night watchmen’s authority
Parliament convenes for new legislative term

Parliament convenes for new legislative term
Türkiye urges Sweden to comply with agreement for NATO bid

Türkiye urges Sweden to comply with agreement for NATO bid
WORLD Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico have told families of eight missing youths that among the human remains found in dozens of bags in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara were some that preliminarily appeared to match characteristics of some of the missing young people.

ECONOMY Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

Meta has ramped up its Quest virtual reality headgear line, just days before Apple is expected to put its spin on the headset market.

SPORTS Champion Galatasaray ready to party in derby game

Champion Galatasaray ready to party in derby game

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray will be looking to end the season on a high when it hosts archrival Fenerbahçe in an Intercontinental Derby on June 4.