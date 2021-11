Mark Eliyahu on Istanbul stage

ISTANBUL

As part of his world tour ‘Endless,’ composer and kamancheh master Mark Eliyahu will be at Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage on Nov 19.

The musician will be accompanied by his father, musician, composer, musicologist and tar master Piris Eliyahu, as well as Rony Iwryn on percussion, Haim Weiss on keyboards, and Adi Rotem on guitar and keyboards on stage.