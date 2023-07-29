Marine pollution to be monitored at 425 locations: Ministry

Marine pollution to be monitored at 425 locations: Ministry

ANKARA
Marine pollution to be monitored at 425 locations: Ministry

 

As part of a project under to coordination of the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBTAK), the waters of the country will be monitored at 425 separate locations for a period of three years to combat marine pollution.

Emergency action plans on pollution will be created in line with the data to be obtained through the project called “Integrated Marine Pollution Monitoring Program” in the Environmental Reference Laboratory in the capital Ankara.

Within the scope of the project, which is planned to be carried out under the leadership of nearly 150 scientists and seven research vessels, Marmara, Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Seas will be regularly monitored in the 2023-2025 period.

According to the information received from the Ministry, the study will monitor and track the pollution level, ecological quality status and some living species in the waters to ensure optimal environmental conditions in the waters.

Physical parameters such as sea water temperatures, carbon dioxide levels and atmospheric properties of air temperature will be evaluated along with the monitoring of coral reefs to observe the effects of climate change.

The study will also determine the extent of adverse impacts of global warming such as eutrophication, marine litter and noise on marine ecosystems, biodiversity and food webs.

In addition, specifically in the Marmara Sea, water quality will be monitored real-time with a sea buoy, an underwater noise map will be prepared, and additional studies will be carried out on invasive species, the ministry announced.

Turkey,

WORLD Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

    Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

  2. Ukraine says nine wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

    Ukraine says nine wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

  3. Swedish economy contracts more than expected

    Swedish economy contracts more than expected

  4. Türkiye’s imports, exports decreased in June: Official data

    Türkiye’s imports, exports decreased in June: Official data

  5. Defense industry patents increase 50-fold

    Defense industry patents increase 50-fold
Recommended
Ministry warns of excessive water consumption

Ministry warns of excessive water consumption
Google alert failed to warn people of earthquake

Google alert failed to warn people of earthquake
Silk of peace weaves new bonds in post-quake Hatay

Silk of peace' weaves new bonds in post-quake Hatay
Havelsan showcases unmanned sea vehicle

Havelsan showcases unmanned sea vehicle
MİT neutralizes senior PKK/KCK member in northern Iraq

MİT 'neutralizes' senior PKK/KCK member in northern Iraq
Erdoğan hails Turkish model in defense sector

Erdoğan hails 'Turkish model' in defense sector
WORLD Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

Former US president Donald Trump -- who has pledged to pursue his White House bid if convicted and sentenced in one of the cases engulfing his comeback bid -- on Friday shared a stage with his Republican rivals for the first time in Iowa.
ECONOMY Swedish economy contracts more than expected

Swedish economy contracts more than expected

The Swedish economy contracted more than expected in the second quarter as exports from the Nordic country fell, official statistics showed on July 28.
SPORTS Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Young basketball player Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı has lost her life after being brutally hit by a car while cycling in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.