Marie-Antoinette and lover’s censored letters deciphered

  • June 04 2020 09:59:00

Marie-Antoinette and lover’s censored letters deciphered

PARIS- Agence France Presse
Marie-Antoinette and lover’s censored letters deciphered

Love letters between the ill-fated French queen Marie-Antoinette and her lover, which contain key passages rendered illegible by censor marks, have been deciphered using new techniques, the French National Archives said on June 3. 

The revealed passages are further confirmation of the steamy relationship between Marie-Antoinette and Count de Fersen, who were writing to each other two years after the 1789 French revolution.

At the time, the queen and King Louis XVI were living under surveillance in the Parisian Tuileries palace and had just failed to escape their house arrest.

Much of the lovers’ correspondence had already been brought to light, but redacted lines remained illegible. Until now.
"For the first time we can read Fersen’s writing using unambiguous sentences on his feelings for the queen, which had been carefully hidden," said the REX project’s leaders in a statement.

"Marie-Antoinette and Fersen express themselves using the terminology of love, even if the majority of the content of the letters is political," the statement added.

The 95-day project used a two-year-old scanning technique- the x-ray fluorescence system (XRS)- to analyze the composition of the inks used.

"The principal conclusion of the REX project is less about sensational revelations on the relationship between Marie-Antoinette and Fersen, and more about the expression of feelings of hope, worry, confidence and terror, in a particular context of forced separation and imprisonment," said the statement.

Similarities between the ink used by the count and the ink of redaction suggest Fersen may have censored his own letters.

Out of the 15 redacted letters written by Marie-Antoinette and Fersen, only the content of 8 was brought to light.
For the others, the ink used to write and to censor was the same, rendering the task of revealing the redacted content impossible.

The Austrian-born queen was executed aged just 37 in October 1793 after the overthrow of the monarchy.
Yet the fascination surrounding her life remains undimmed and last month a travel bag belonging to her sold for more than five times its estimate in an auction of royal memorabilia.

Marie Antoinette,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Nearly 11 million lira worth of whale vomit seized in Turkey’s south

    Nearly 11 million lira worth of whale vomit seized in Turkey’s south

  2. Turkish Airlines distributes hygiene kits on planes

    Turkish Airlines distributes hygiene kits on planes

  3. Two more cities make masks in public mandatory

    Two more cities make masks in public mandatory

  4. Turkey ‘to explore hydrocarbon resources in EEZ over Libya deal’

    Turkey ‘to explore hydrocarbon resources in EEZ over Libya deal’

  5. Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets

    Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets
Recommended
Vienna State Opera reopens with just 100 guests per show

Vienna State Opera reopens with just 100 guests per show

1,800 years on, water channels in Turkey’s southeast remain mystery

1,800 years on, water channels in Turkey’s southeast remain mystery
Underwater photographer sheds light on technological addiction with his work

Underwater photographer sheds light on technological addiction with his work
Black Sea region’s Sümela Monastery reopens

Black Sea region’s Sümela Monastery reopens
In COVID-19 darkness, gift of a Moment of Light to museum

In COVID-19 darkness, gift of a 'Moment of Light' to museum
Arc de Triomphe to get posthumous Christo wrap in 2021

Arc de Triomphe to get posthumous Christo wrap in 2021
WORLD Record virus deaths in Brazil, Mexico spur defence efforts

Record virus deaths in Brazil, Mexico spur defence efforts

Brazil and Mexico reported record daily coronavirus death tolls as governments in Latin America battled to fortify defenses against the accelerating pandemic with fresh lockdown orders and curfews.
ECONOMY 1st Turkish-made observation satellite to launch in 2021

1st Turkish-made observation satellite to launch in 2021

The first Turkish-made, high-resolution earth observation satellite is set for launch next year, said Turkish officials on June 4. 
SPORTS Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Turkish football club Trabzonspor on June 3 said it will appeal at the international sports court against the UEFA’s decision to ban the club from European competitions for one year.