Mardin draws crowds during Eid al-Fitr holiday

MARDİN

The southern province of Mardin, renowned for its rich cultural allure and historical sites, saw a surge in both local and foreign tourists during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

With over 60 hotels boasting 22,000 beds reaching a 90 percent occupancy rate, and Midyat district welcoming 10,000 daily visitors, the region hosted a bustling atmosphere.

Raban Gabriel Akkurt, a priest at Deyrulzafaran Monastery, stated that between 5,000 and 5,500 people have been visiting the monastery daily.

He lauded Mardin’s timeless charm, inviting travelers to explore its vibrant history and heritage.

"Of course, our Mardin is beautiful. For years, Mardin has been challenging the world with its history, texture and civilization. Every part of Turkey is beautiful, but Mardin is another beauty. We are waiting for everyone," he said.

Visitors explored the city’s mosques, madrasas, churches and picturesque narrow streets, indulging in souvenir shopping and cultural experiences.

Siyament Aba, one of the shopkeepers selling souvenirs, said that local products were in demand by tourists including shawls, evil eye beads unique to Mardin and cologne.

"I hope tourism will continue this way. We did not expect demand to be this much. All shopkeepers have been smiling for two days. Business is very good. Tradesmen have been experiencing a double holiday," he said.

Handan Irmak, a first-time visitor from Istanbul, expressed delight at Mardin’s beauty and cultural richness, stating, "It was something I had wanted for years. We finally came and saw it. It is really a very beautiful place. I was very surprised by the historical places, the lands, the knowledge and culture of the people."