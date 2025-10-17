Marble blocks take shape at Kuşadası sculpture symposium

AYDIN
An international sculpture symposium has turned the western province of Aydın’s coastal town of Kuşadası into an open-air workshop where nine sculptors from eight countries, including Türkiye, are carving marble blocks around the theme of "justice."

Organized by the municipality, the fifth edition of the month-long symposium will see the marble blocks shaped into works of art that will later be displayed throughout the city for both residents and international visitors.

The symposium opened with a ceremony, attended by Kuşadası Mayor Ömer Günel, curator Hakan Şengönül, local officials and art enthusiasts.

Günel emphasized the city’s commitment to integrating art into public spaces, stating, “Kuşadası is rapidly growing as a city where tourism and art go hand in hand. This year, we chose justice as the theme. Justice and independent judiciary are necessary for everyone, as we see every day.”

Curator Şengönül highlighted the event’s growing international reputation, noting that Kuşadası now receives strong interest from sculptors around the world.

Participating sculptors come from Türkiye, Estonia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Russia, Ukraine and Bulgaria. Over 30 tons of marble have been brought to the site for the artists, who will work for about a month before their pieces are displayed in public areas around Kuşadası.

In addition to sculpture work, the symposium will host workshops for children, offering the next generation a chance to engage with art directly.

It runs until Nov. 14.

Roman-era wine traces found in Adıyaman
