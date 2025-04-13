Russian strike on Ukraine's Sumy kills 34, including two children

Russian strike on Ukraine's Sumy kills 34, including two children

KIEV
Russian strike on Ukraines Sumy kills 34, including two children

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on April 13, 2025, a Ukrainian rescuer works to extinguish a fire at the site of a missile attack in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian strike on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy killed at least 34 people including two children and wounded 117 on Sunday, Kiev said, in the deadliest attack in months of Moscow's dragging invasion.

Ukraine said Russia launched ballistic missiles on Sumy's city centre on Palm Sunday.

The attack came two days after U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff travelled to Russia to meet its leader Vladimir Putin and despite U.S. President Donald Trump urging Moscow to end the war.

Sumy lies close to the Russian border and has come under increasing attack for weeks.

"As of 13:40 (1040GMT), 31 people were killed, including 2 children," the service said on social media, adding that "84 people were injured, including 10 children."

An AFP reporter saw bodies covered in silver sheets strewn in the centre of the city, with a severely destroyed trolleybus and rescuers working through the rubble of a building.

Rescuers said the strike hit the city centre "right when there were many people on the street."

They said people were wounded or killed "in the middle of the street, in cars, public transport, and in houses."

It is the second Russian attack with a large civilian death toll this month as Trump voices some anger at Moscow for "bombing like crazy" in Ukraine.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow launched a ballistic missile on Sumy and called on the world to put pressure on Russia to end the three-year war and called for a "strong response" from Europe and the U.S..

"Talking has never stopped ballistic missiles and bombs," Zelensky said, two days after Witkoff held hours-long talks with Putin in Saint Petersburg.

"Enemy missiles hit an ordinary city street, an ordinary life: houses, educational institutions, cars on the street," he said on social media.

Palm Sunday

 

"And this is on a day when people go to church: Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord's Entry into Jerusalem."

He added: "Only bastards can do this."

Local authorities in Sumy published footage of bodies strewn on the street and people running for safety, with cars on fire and wounded civilians on the floor.

An AFP reporter saw bodies strewn near a trolleybus and on the street.

Russia has relentlessly attacked Ukraine in recent weeks, even as Trump calls on it to "get moving" on ending the more than three-year-long war.

In early April, a Russian attack on the central city of Kryvyi Rig killed 18 people, including nine children.

Russia had refused a U.S.-proposed unconditional ceasefire and has been accused by Ukraine and its European allies of dragging out the war and seeking to stall efforts for peace negotiations.

Sumy has been under increasing pressure since Moscow pushed back much of Ukraine's troops from its Kursk region across the border.

The eastern city so far has been spared from the kind of fighting seen further south in the Donetsk region but Kiev for weeks has warned that Moscow could mount an offensive on Sumy.

Russia in recent weeks has claimed the capture of a village in the Sumy region for the first time since the early days of its 2022 invasion.

Russia launched its invasion partially through the Sumy region and briefly occupied parts of it before being pushed back by Ukrainian forces.

Moscow has not yet commented on the strike.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

    Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

  2. Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

    Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

  3. Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

    Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

  4. Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

    Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

  5. Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers

    Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers
Recommended
WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital
World leaders slam deadly Russian strike on Ukraine

World leaders slam deadly Russian strike on Ukraine
US finds no evidence linking Turkish student to antisemitism, terrorism: Report

US finds no evidence linking Turkish student to antisemitism, terrorism: Report
Israeli PM says Macron gravely mistaken in promoting Palestinian state

Israeli PM says Macron 'gravely mistaken' in promoting Palestinian state
Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen
Trump is fully fit for duty, his doctor says after physical

Trump is 'fully fit' for duty, his doctor says after physical
Lavrov accuses Ukraine of breaking US-brokered deal terms

Lavrov accuses Ukraine of breaking US-brokered deal terms
WORLD WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

An Israeli air strike Sunday hit one of Gaza's few functioning hospitals, resulting in the death of a child according to the World Health Organization, as Israel warned it would expand its offensive if Hamas does not release hostages.
ECONOMY Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

The auto industry’s production fell by 8.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025 to 344,120, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿