Many countries forced to suspend vaccine programme: WHO

  • June 19 2021 09:56:00

Many countries forced to suspend vaccine programme: WHO

GENEVA- Agence-France Presse
Many countries forced to suspend vaccine programme: WHO

A "huge number" of poorer countries have had to suspend their coronavirus vaccination programmes due to a lack of doses, the World Health Organization said on June 18. 

The shortages often mean people who have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine have to wait too long before they can get their second jab.
"We have a huge number of countries that have had to suspend their rollout of their second doses of vaccine," said Bruce Aylward, the WHO’s frontman for the international Covax scheme which provides vaccine doses to poorer countries.
"If I remember correctly, it’s over 30 or 40 countries that could have been targeted for second doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, for example, who will not be able to do that," Aylward added.

The countries affected by this problem are spread throughout the Indian subcontinent, sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, the WHO expert said.
Countries around India, like Nepal and Sri Lanka, have been "particularly hit hard" and face "a severe wave of disease", he added.
The Serum Institute of India (SII), producing AstraZeneca doses, was supposed to be the backbone of Covax’s supply chain -- but India restricted exports to combat its own devastating coronavirus surge.
"We are now urgently trying to work with AstraZeneca itself, as well as SII, the government in India to restart those shipments so that we can get those second doses into those populations because we are running to a longer interval than we would have liked in that regard," said Aylward.

He bemoaned that "only countries right now that have got the financial resources, who are producing the products, actually have access to vaccines".
On Monday, the WHO warned that coronavirus is moving faster than the vaccines, and that the G7 nations’ vow to provide a billion doses for poorer nations is simply not enough.
In Africa only about one percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to WHO figures.

As of Thursday, the Covax scheme had provided just 88 million vaccine doses, spread out over 131 countries, far less than originally planned.

ECONOMY Turkey worlds largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey urges against vaccine nationalism

    Turkey urges against vaccine nationalism

  2. Turkish military bases in Azerbaijan would need 'special attention': Russia

    Turkish military bases in Azerbaijan would need 'special attention': Russia

  3. Turkey confirms warmest May in over half a century

    Turkey confirms warmest May in over half a century

  4. Russia resuming full-scale air traffic with Turkey next week

    Russia resuming full-scale air traffic with Turkey next week

  5. Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

    Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time
Recommended
UN calls for member states to ’prevent the flow of arms’ into Myanmar

UN calls for member states to ’prevent the flow of arms’ into Myanmar
Ultraconservative Raisi elected Iran president as rivals concede

Ultraconservative Raisi elected Iran president as rivals concede
France ditches masks but virus cases surge in Africa

France ditches masks but virus cases surge in Africa
Iran opens presidential vote with ultraconservative tipped to win

Iran opens presidential vote with ultraconservative tipped to win
Millions driven from homes in 2020 despite COVID crisis: UN

Millions driven from homes in 2020 despite COVID crisis: UN
Turkey and Russia have different interests in the South Caucasus: Op-ed

Turkey and Russia have different interests in the South Caucasus: Op-ed
WORLD UN calls for member states to ’prevent the flow of arms’ into Myanmar

UN calls for member states to ’prevent the flow of arms’ into Myanmar

The U.N. General Assembly on June 18 took the rare step of calling on member states to "prevent the flow of arms" into Myanmar, part of a non-binding resolution condemning the military coup in the violence-wracked country.
ECONOMY Turkey worlds largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

Turkey is the world's number one producer of hazelnuts, cherries, figs, apricots, quinces, and poppies, according to official Agriculture and Forestry Ministry data.
SPORTS Turkey stunned by Wales 2-0 in EURO 2020

Turkey stunned by Wales 2-0 in EURO 2020

Turkey on June 16 suffered a 2-0 loss to Wales in the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A game two, risking their last 16 chances.