Manufacturing PMI retreats to 48.1 in January: Survey

Manufacturing PMI retreats to 48.1 in January: Survey

ISTANBUL
Manufacturing PMI retreats to 48.1 in January: Survey

The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI registered 48.1 in January, down slightly from December's reading of 48.9 and below the 50 no-change mark for the 22nd consecutive month.

The latest figure pointed to a modest monthly softening in the health of the manufacturing sector, S&P Global said in a statement on Feb. 2.

Manufacturers signaled muted demand conditions in January, thereby, feeding through to a further easing of new orders.

“Although quickening from December, the latest moderation was still only modest. New export orders also slowed and to a larger extent than total new business,” it added.

With new orders softening, manufacturers scaled back their production accordingly. Output has now eased in each of the past 22 months.

Firms also lowered employment, purchasing activity and inventories of both inputs and finished goods at the start of the year, it said.

Input costs increased sharply, with the pace of inflation quickening for the second month running to the fastest since April 2024, according to the survey.

Respondents often noted higher costs for raw materials, with metals mentioned in particular.

In turn, output prices also increased at the sharpest pace in 21 months as higher costs were passed through to customers, it said, adding that the rate of charge inflation was above the series average.

 

ISO,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

    Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

  2. Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

    Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

  3. Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

    Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

  4. Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

    Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

  5. Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

    Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi
Recommended
Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows
Tourism investors call for action to accelerate projects

Tourism investors call for action to accelerate projects
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 4.56 percent in January

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 4.56 percent in January
Borsa Istanbul marks best January in 29 years

Borsa Istanbul marks best January in 29 years
Fresh produce exports see minimal returns: Ministter

Fresh produce exports see minimal returns: Ministter
Indonesia lets Grok back online under tight supervision

Indonesia lets Grok back online under tight supervision
WORLD Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Russia has confirmed that a new round of talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi on ending the four-year-war will start Wednesday, after they were postponed from this weekend.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Exports from Türkiye fell by 3.9 percent year-on-year in January due to calendar effects, amounting to $20.3 billion, while annualized exports rose 3.7 percent to $272.5 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Jan. 2.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿