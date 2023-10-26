Manufacturing capacity usage at 77.4 percent

Manufacturing capacity usage at 77.4 percent

ANKARA
Manufacturing capacity usage at 77.4 percent

 

The unadjusted the capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector inched up from 77.3 percent in September to 77.4 percent in October, the Central Bank has said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the CUR, however, declined slightly from 76.9 percent to 76.8 percent.

In the consumer goods sector, companies worked at 73.8 percent capacity, up from September’s 73.3 percent, while in the intermediate goods sector, the CUR remained unchanged at 76.2 percent, data from the Central Bank showed on Oct. 25.

In capital goods manufacturing sector, the capacity usage improved from 78.3 percent to 78.8 percent.

The Central Bank separately reported on Oct. 25 that business morale deteriorated for the fifth time in a row in October.

The real sector confidence index dropped from 104.4 in September to 103.3.

Any index value above 100 indicates optimism among businesses.

The sub-index of the general business situation retreated from 93.1 to 92.8, while the index of output volume in the next three months plunged from 113.2 to 108.5.

Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), also released on Oct. 25, showed that the confidence in the services sector rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in October, after declining 2 percent in the previous month.

In the retail sector, confidence, which increased 3 percent in September, dropped 3.3 percent in October. Business morale in the construction sector improved 0.9 percent after rising 1 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Envoys extend warm wishes to Türkiye on its centenary

    Envoys extend warm wishes to Türkiye on its centenary

  2. Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

    Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

  3. Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

    Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

  4. Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

    Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

  5. 'Many more to die' from Gaza siege, UN warns on day 21 of war

    'Many more to die' from Gaza siege, UN warns on day 21 of war
Recommended
Concerns over new economic program misplaced: Şimşek

Concerns over new economic program misplaced: Şimşek
Mideast conflict impacting Turkish tour operators

Mideast conflict impacting Turkish tour operators
Minister renews call for supermarkets to cut prices

Minister renews call for supermarkets to cut prices
A year after Musks Twitter takeover, X remains mired in turmoil

A year after Musk's Twitter takeover, X remains mired in turmoil
Boeing cuts 2023 forecast for 737 deliveries

Boeing cuts 2023 forecast for 737 deliveries 
Central Bank delivers another 500 bps rate hike

Central Bank delivers another 500 bps rate hike
Bridge, highway tolls increased

Bridge, highway tolls increased
WORLD Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Survivors of the Category 5 storm that killed at least 27 people and devastated Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco are getting desperate amid a slow government response, worrying that the focus will remain on repairing infrastructure for the city’s economic engine of tourism instead of helping the neediest.
ECONOMY Concerns over new economic program misplaced: Şimşek

Concerns over new economic program misplaced: Şimşek

Concerns about Türkiye’s economic program are misplaced, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, reiterating that the economic team has the backing of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.