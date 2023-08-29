Man saves cigarette money to build caravan

Man saves cigarette money to build caravan

İZMİR
Man saves cigarette money to build caravan

After quitting smoking two years ago and saving the money he would have otherwise spent on cigarettes, a man living in the western province of İzmir has turned his 2004 model vehicle into a caravan.

Mehmet Ardil, a 38-year-old auto electrician, decided to quit smoking two packs of cigarettes a day when he became a father of twin boys.

While explaining how he decided to turn the 2004 model minibus he owned into a caravan to local media, Ardil said that he initially thought of selling the vehicle but later decided to turn it into something creative, inspired by his childhood friend’s caravan.

“I decided to build a caravan and allocated all my cigarette money on this for two years. I am glad that I quit. I recommend everyone to quit smoking," he said.

Stating that he designed a full-fledged caravan where four adults can live comfortably, Ardil remarked that it cost him about 200,000 Turkish Liras.

“I first dismantled the seats of the vehicle and laid the floor and ceiling completely wooden. I made the furniture parts together with my friend. I made the electrical parts completely by myself. I even installed an air conditioning system that works with solar panels.”

Ardil noted that he loves to vacation with his family in the caravan, which has been carefully designed from inside and out and even has a wood-burning fireplace, television and projection system.

“Last time we went on a vacation to Kuşadası district of Aydın. I plan to tour around the Black Sea next,” he added.

Izmir,

ECONOMY Price stability top priority, says economy board

Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board
LATEST NEWS

  1. Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board

    Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board

  2. AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7

    AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7

  3. Türkiye ‘pursues freedom of transit’ for EU trade drivers

    Türkiye ‘pursues freedom of transit’ for EU trade drivers

  4. Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

    Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

  5. Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens off Cuba, barrels toward Florida

    Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens off Cuba, barrels toward Florida
Recommended
AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7

AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7
Türkiye ‘pursues freedom of transit’ for EU trade drivers

Türkiye ‘pursues freedom of transit’ for EU trade drivers
Turkish, Russian leaders to meet ‘soon’ for grain deal: Ankara

Turkish, Russian leaders to meet ‘soon’ for grain deal: Ankara
1.5 mln saplings for fire-ravaged areas in Çanakkale: Minister

1.5 mln saplings for fire-ravaged areas in Çanakkale: Minister
Ministry to establish fund to save water

Ministry to establish fund to save water
Wellness retreats might be ‘manipulating people’: Expert

Wellness retreats might be ‘manipulating people’: Expert
Museum card sales hit 2.1 mln in 2023

Museum card sales hit 2.1 mln in 2023
WORLD Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

Russian air defences downed Ukrainian drones over the Tula and Belgorod regions, Moscow's defence ministry said on Tuesday, without indicating if there had been damage or casualties.

ECONOMY Price stability top priority, says economy board

Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board

Establishing price stability remains the top priority for the government, read a statement released after a meeting of the Economy Coordination board, adding that members of the board also discussed details of the key medium-term program to be announced later this year.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.