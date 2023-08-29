Man saves cigarette money to build caravan

İZMİR

After quitting smoking two years ago and saving the money he would have otherwise spent on cigarettes, a man living in the western province of İzmir has turned his 2004 model vehicle into a caravan.

Mehmet Ardil, a 38-year-old auto electrician, decided to quit smoking two packs of cigarettes a day when he became a father of twin boys.

While explaining how he decided to turn the 2004 model minibus he owned into a caravan to local media, Ardil said that he initially thought of selling the vehicle but later decided to turn it into something creative, inspired by his childhood friend’s caravan.

“I decided to build a caravan and allocated all my cigarette money on this for two years. I am glad that I quit. I recommend everyone to quit smoking," he said.

Stating that he designed a full-fledged caravan where four adults can live comfortably, Ardil remarked that it cost him about 200,000 Turkish Liras.

“I first dismantled the seats of the vehicle and laid the floor and ceiling completely wooden. I made the furniture parts together with my friend. I made the electrical parts completely by myself. I even installed an air conditioning system that works with solar panels.”

Ardil noted that he loves to vacation with his family in the caravan, which has been carefully designed from inside and out and even has a wood-burning fireplace, television and projection system.

“Last time we went on a vacation to Kuşadası district of Aydın. I plan to tour around the Black Sea next,” he added.