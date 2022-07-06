Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

BALIKESİR

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.

The couple arrived in the Dursunbey district on July 3, the day of the wedding ceremony, after a week-long vacation in the Aegean tourist destination of Bodrum.

Among the 2,000 guests of the countryside wedding were Hasan Şıldak, the governor of Balıkesir, Hasan Onar, the provincial police chief and Yavuz Subaşı, a city lawmaker.

Following the first dance, the couple, then, tied the knot in accordance with Turkish law.

At the signing ceremony the bride became bored due to massive interest and covered her face during her bouquet toss.

The act became a hot topic on social media with many condemning what Arfaoui did.

Born on Oct. 24, 1990, in Gelsenkirschen, Germany, Gündoğan spent his youth career at SV Gelsenkirschen, Schalke 04 and Bochum until 2008.

Following a senior career at Nürnberg, his star started shining in Borussia Dortmund in 2011.

Capped 60 times for the German national team, Gündoğan signed a four year contract with Premier League side Man City, for an estimated fee of 20 million pounds.

Gündoğan is known as a fan of the Istanbul side, Galatasaray. Local media reported that he chose Copenhagen to wed, because “Galatasaray won the UEFA Cup in May 17, 2000, at Copenhagen Parken Stadium after defeating U.K. side Arsenal.”