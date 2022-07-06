Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

  • July 06 2022 07:00:00

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

BALIKESİR
Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.

The couple arrived in the Dursunbey district on July 3, the day of the wedding ceremony, after a week-long vacation in the Aegean tourist destination of Bodrum.

Among the 2,000 guests of the countryside wedding were Hasan Şıldak, the governor of Balıkesir, Hasan Onar, the provincial police chief and Yavuz Subaşı, a city lawmaker.

Following the first dance, the couple, then, tied the knot in accordance with Turkish law.

At the signing ceremony the bride became bored due to massive interest and covered her face during her bouquet toss.

The act became a hot topic on social media with many condemning what Arfaoui did.

Born on Oct. 24, 1990, in Gelsenkirschen, Germany, Gündoğan spent his youth career at SV Gelsenkirschen, Schalke 04 and Bochum until 2008.

Following a senior career at Nürnberg, his star started shining in Borussia Dortmund in 2011.

Capped 60 times for the German national team, Gündoğan signed a four year contract with Premier League side Man City, for an estimated fee of 20 million pounds.

Gündoğan is known as a fan of the Istanbul side, Galatasaray. Local media reported that he chose Copenhagen to wed, because “Galatasaray won the UEFA Cup in May 17, 2000, at Copenhagen Parken Stadium after defeating U.K. side Arsenal.”

Türkiye, TURKEY,

WORLD UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit

UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
MOST POPULAR

  1. Zidane visits Istanbul for hair transplant: Local media

    Zidane visits Istanbul for hair transplant: Local media

  2. Greece installs Israeli-made devices against Turkish drones

    Greece installs Israeli-made devices against Turkish drones

  3. Man sells 400 Adana kebabs a day in US restaurant

    Man sells 400 Adana kebabs a day in US restaurant

  4. Türkiye, Iran and Russia mull joint car production: Report

    Türkiye, Iran and Russia mull joint car production: Report

  5. Erdoğan, Draghi meet in Ankara, discuss ties

    Erdoğan, Draghi meet in Ankara, discuss ties
Recommended
Cengizhan Şimşek triumphs in Kırkpınar oil wrestling

Cengizhan Şimşek triumphs in Kırkpınar oil wrestling
Young athlete becomes first female swimmer bagging gold in Med Games

Young athlete becomes first female swimmer bagging gold in Med Games
Tsitsipas says Kyrgios has ‘evil side’ after fiery clash

Tsitsipas says Kyrgios has ‘evil side’ after fiery clash
Grace heats up late to win Portland LIV Golf Invitational

Grace heats up late to win Portland LIV Golf Invitational
Zion agrees to five-year extension with Pelicans

Zion agrees to five-year extension with Pelicans
US gives visa date in 2023, Turkish athletes not attending games

US gives visa date in 2023, Turkish athletes not attending games
WORLD UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit

UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces two high-stakes encounters in parliament on July 6 after his government was rocked by the shock departures of two senior ministers.
ECONOMY Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Saudi Arabia has announced it was disbursing billions of dollars directly to citizens to ease the effects of inflation amid growing online expressions of frustration over rising prices.

SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.