Malnutrition threatens future Afghan generations

Malnutrition threatens future Afghan generations

KABUL
Malnutrition threatens future Afghan generations

Roya carefully spoon-feeds her daughter fortified milk in a ward for malnourished children, praying the tiny infant will avoid a condition that stalks one in ten young children in Afghanistan after decades of conflict.

The nine-month-old had been hospitalised three times already in remote Badakhshan province because her mother had trouble breastfeeding.

"She has gained a bit of weight, she has a bit of a glow," said 35-year-old Roya, cradling baby Bibi Aseya at the Baharak district hospital.

"She drinks milk as well but she still doesn't smile," she added.

"I would stay awake day and night, now I can sleep."

Poor nutrition is rife in a country plagued by economic, humanitarian and climate crises two and a half years since the Taliban returned to power.

Ten percent of children under five in Afghanistan are malnourished and 45 percent are stunted — meaning they are small for their age in part due to poor nutrition — according to the United Nations.

Afghanistan has one of the world's highest rates of stunting in children under five, said Daniel Timme, communications head for the U.N. children's agency, UNICEF.

"If not detected and treated within the first two years of a child's life the condition (stunting) becomes irreversible and the affected child will never be able to develop mentally and physically to its full potential," he said.

"This is not only tragic for the individual child but must have a severe negative impact on the development of the whole country when more than two out of five children are affected," he told AFP.

 Two patients per bed 

Malnutrition has been exacerbated by the upheaval sparked by the Taliban's sweep to power in 2021.

A plunge in international aid and a drain of medical professionals from the country have weakened an already vulnerable health system, with women and children particularly impacted, NGOs say.

Hasina, 22, and her husband Nureddin are volunteers at one of the hundreds of community-based health posts supported by UNICEF in Badakhshan, a mountainous region that borders Pakistan, Tajikistan and China.

The couple is a first lifeline for the more than 1,000 residents of Gandanchusma village.

A map of the village dominates the mud wall of a room in their home they use as a clinic, plastered with educational posters.

On a February day, women from the village trickled in, many with babies in tow whom Hasina screened for malnutrition.

The babies squirmed in the cold air as their mothers pulled their sleeves off so Hasina could wrap a multi-coloured measuring band around their small arms and lift them into hanging scales.

"We gather women and children and weigh the babies. If they are malnourished, we support them and refer them to the clinic," a 30-minute walk away, Hasina said.

In warmer weather, she added, she sees more cases of malnutrition due to water-borne illnesses.

Baharak hospital nurse Samira said in summer the ward was typically full.

"Sometimes, we even have two patients in one bed," she told AFP, adding that training, including on how to support mothers' breastfeeding, had improved malnutrition rates.

Seventy-nine percent of people in Afghanistan lack sufficient access to clean water, according to the U.N. development agency.

 Web of challenges  

Aisha, who asked that her real name not be used, had a clean water pump installed at her home in the Badakhshan town of Khairabad through a UNICEF project.

But she said the women around her still lacked access to information.

"The women who had some education could boil water, provide medicine or make homemade medicines, but the women who did not have any education were less capable," she said.

Under Taliban authorities, women have borne the brunt of restrictions the U.N. has labelled "gender apartheid" that have pushed them from public life.

In a recent report warning of the frailty of the Afghan health sector, Human Rights Watch underscored the outsized impact on women because of restrictions on their movement, education and employment.

Aisha and her peers share information but worry that doing so is not enough to combat the web of challenges — both social and economic — that contribute to poor nutrition and stunting.

"At the village level, it is difficult for us because we have many illiterate mothers," said another Khairabad resident, Amina.

"We need more health and community workers to raise awareness among the people, distribute medicines for malnourished children and provide family planning and healthcare advice."

Afghanistan , generations,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo

UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo

    UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo

  2. Erdoğan vows to address concerns after AKP's election setback

    Erdoğan vows to address concerns after AKP's election setback

  3. Malnutrition threatens future Afghan generations

    Malnutrition threatens future Afghan generations

  4. Polish aid worker killed in Gaza served in Türkiye’s quake-hit city: Report

    Polish aid worker killed in Gaza served in Türkiye’s quake-hit city: Report

  5. Day of mourning in Finland after school shooting death

    Day of mourning in Finland after school shooting death
Recommended
UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo

UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo
Polish aid worker killed in Gaza served in Türkiye’s quake-hit city: Report

Polish aid worker killed in Gaza served in Türkiye’s quake-hit city: Report
Day of mourning in Finland after school shooting death

Day of mourning in Finland after school shooting death
NATO chief urges reliable Ukraine support as 100-bn-euro fund floated

NATO chief urges 'reliable' Ukraine support as 100-bn-euro fund floated
Strike on Gaza aid group putting Poland-Israel ties to the test: Tusk

Strike on Gaza aid group putting Poland-Israel ties 'to the test': Tusk
World facing last chance to keep pandemic accord alive

World facing last chance to keep pandemic accord alive
WORLD UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo

UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo

The U.N. Human Rights Council will consider a draft resolution on Friday calling for an arms embargo on Israel, citing the "plausible risk of genocide in Gaza".
ECONOMY Monthly inflation declines ‘in line with gov’t projections’

Monthly inflation declines ‘in line with gov’t projections’

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on April 3 that the decline in monthly inflation will continue after the numbers for March were announced.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿