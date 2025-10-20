Erhürman’s landslide victory marks policy shift, new era in Turkish Cyprus

NICOSIA

Turkish Cyprus faces a new period of possible major policy shifts, as Tufan Erhürman, a pro-federalism leader, won a landslide victory to replace the incumbent president.

Erhürman, 55, secured a decisive victory with 62.76 percent of the vote, defeating incumbent Ersin Tatar, who garnered 35.81 percent in the election on Oct. 19.

Nearly 65 percent of the 218,000 registered voters participated, with the remainder of ballots split among five minor candidates.

At a victory rally in front of jubilant supporters, Erhürman hailed the result as a triumph for all Turkish Cypriots, regardless of party affiliation.

While Tatar aligned closely with Ankara’s long-standing advocacy for a two-state solution on the ethnically divided island, Erhürman has indicated his support for a federal model encompassing both communities.

Türkiye has championed the two-state approach since the last major peace initiative collapsed in 2017.

Erhürman’s ascent has prompted speculation that his leadership could introduce tensions or ideological divergences between Turkish Cyprus and Ankara.

However, in his first post-election interview with Turkish media, Erhürman emphasized that any steps to revive Cyprus peace efforts would continue to be taken in consultation with the Turkish government, as has been the precedent.

“Determining a foreign policy in Cyprus or a policy regarding the Cyprus issue without consulting Türkiye has never been the case and it will never be under my leadership,” he said.

The new president has sharply criticized Tatar’s reluctance to engage in formal peace negotiations throughout his five-year term, describing it as a costly delay that has alienated Turkish Cypriots from the European Union and pushed them further to the international periphery.

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, in a congratulatory statement, expressed his eagerness to meet Erhürman and reiterated his readiness to resume talks.

Ahead of the election, Erhürman outlined his vision of a “sui generis” federation in interviews with Turkish media.

He described a framework that grants both communities equal powers and responsibilities across six critical areas: Security, hydrocarbon and energy exploration, maritime jurisdiction, trade routes and citizenship. On the topic of citizenship, he emphasized that the discussion should not be framed in terms of Greek Cypriot or Turkish Cypriot identity, but rather as European Union citizenship.

Erhürman’s political career spans decades: He briefly served as prime minister in 2018, was part of the 2005 negotiation team that established the Immovable Property Commission under then-President Mehmet Ali Talat and has held key roles in the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), including secretary-general and party leader. He was elected Nicosia MP in 2013 and earned an associate professorship in law in 2014.

The Cyprus dispute has persisted for decades between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite multiple U.N.-led initiatives. Ethnic violence in the 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots into the enclave and a 1974 Greek Cypriot coup seeking union with Greece prompted Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor to protect the Turkish Cypriot population.

The last major round of peace talks collapsed in Switzerland in 2017. However, leaders from both sides held several talks this year for discussions described as “constructive” by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.