Main opposition CHP leader says COVID-19 'showed us necessity to act united'

  • March 23 2020 16:19:28

Main opposition CHP leader says COVID-19 'showed us necessity to act united'

ANKARA
Main opposition CHP leader says COVID-19 showed us necessity to act united

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader has said that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the necessity for solidarity without prejudice.

“We have to admit that we are going through a very important process. Our country is struggling relentlessly against the COVID-19 pandemic like the whole world. This pandemic has shown us that our prejudices must be eliminated, that we must act together and we must cooperate no matter what our lifestyle is,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said at a press conference on March 23 where he announced the CHP’s proposals to the government to manage the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

“This pandemic has shown us that if everyone follows the rules, one can stay healthy. This pandemic has shown us that it does not make sense to be healthy on our own, that the other person should be healthy, and that a person we do not know is responsible for the health,” the CHP leader stated.

“The summary of these are: Solidarity is good and strengthens. Assistance is good and strengthens. We will be in solidarity, we will help and we will overcome this pandemic together,” he stated.

The “Economic and Social Council,” which is a constitutional institution that has not been convened since Feb. 5, 2009, should meet urgently, the CHP leader emphasized stating his party’s proposals.

In this process, the council should continue its activities periodically. All the parties involved should be invited to the council meeting; the Turkish Medical Association, the Turkish Pharmacists’ Association, Turkey Union of Chambers of Agriculture, such as [trade union] DİSK, nobody should be excluded, he stressed.

Medical and accommodation needs of health institutions and healthcare personnel should be met with priority and urgency, Kılıçdaroğlu said, noting that the military hospitals should be reopened immediately.

The staff deficit in public health institutions should be resolved quickly, and healthcare workers who were discharged over state emergency decree, and whose definitive provisions were not made, should be returned to their duties, he stated.

In combating the pandemic, maximum attention should be paid to the coordination of central government and municipalities, he said, stressing that the efforts of municipalities, which are not from the ruling party, to overcome the problem should not be hindered.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30

    Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30

  2. Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

  3. Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

    Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

  4. ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

    ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

  5. FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey cannot host any more refugees

    FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey cannot host any more refugees
Recommended
Gov’t may seize mask producing plants

Gov’t may seize mask producing plants
Turkey, Russia hold second joint patrol on Idlib’s M4 highway

Turkey, Russia hold second joint patrol on Idlib’s M4 highway 
Erdoğan conveys condolences to main opposition leader Kılıçdaroğlu over sister’s death

Erdoğan conveys condolences to main opposition leader Kılıçdaroğlu over sister’s death
Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30

Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30
People defy calls for staying at home

People defy calls for staying at home
Five mayors in southeastern Turkey detained over alleged terror links

Five mayors in southeastern Turkey detained over alleged terror links
WORLD Turkish Cyprus imposes partial curfew

Turkish Cyprus imposes partial curfew

Turkish Cyprus imposes a partial curfew as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country’s foreign minister said.
ECONOMY State lenders ease accessing finance, postpone loans

State lenders ease accessing finance, postpone loans

Turkish state lenders – Ziraat, VakıfBank, and Halkbank – announced packages for supporting economic activities in Turkey, following the recommendations of the Turkish Banking Association (TBB) to tackle the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.
SPORTS Galatasaray vice chairman contracts COVID-19

Galatasaray vice chairman contracts COVID-19

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray confirmed that its vice-chairman Abdürrahim Albayrak tested positive for the novel coronavirus.