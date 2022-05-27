Maguy Marin to perform in Turkey for first time

  • May 27 2022 07:00:00

Maguy Marin to perform in Turkey for first time

ISTANBUL
Maguy Marin to perform in Turkey for first time

Maguy Marin, a prominent figure in contemporary dance who art lovers have been waiting for years to see, is coming to Turkey for the first time.

Marin, one of the pioneers of a new wave of dance in France, will be on stage tonight at Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall with his stage choreography and a masterpiece called May B.

Created with the use of sound, object, movement and music, May B has been watched all over the world for 40 years since it was first performed in 1981.

May B, inspired by the texts of Samuel Beckett, is known as a very powerful theatrical work with its unique language created by Marin purely through movement and facial expressions. The reflection of loneliness, grudge, ambition, greed and Beckett’s pathetic characters, the cruel and love-hungry states of humanity, are staged with a humorous and fascinating choreography.

Born in Toulouse, France, Marin is the child of a Spanish family who fled the Franco regime. Marin started dancing with classical ballet and attended the school of Maurice Béjart in 1970. He became a principal dancer in the Ballet of the 20th Century (Ballet du XXe siècle) and began creating his own dances at that time.

The famous choreographer is the recipient of many awards, including the 2003 American Dance Festival and 2016 Venice Biennale Golden Lion lifetime achievement awards.

TURKEY Law against digital disinformation submitted to parliament

Law against digital disinformation submitted to parliament
MOST POPULAR

  1. Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

    Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

  2. Anatolian Pars taped after decade

    Anatolian Pars taped after decade

  3. 400,000 Europeans visit Turkey for health tourism

    400,000 Europeans visit Turkey for health tourism

  4. Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks against public servants

    Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks against public servants

  5. Turkey to take necessary steps against attacks from Syria: FM

    Turkey to take necessary steps against attacks from Syria: FM
Recommended
Abuse accusations by ex-wife are ‘outlandish’

Abuse accusations by ex-wife are ‘outlandish’
Ellen DeGeneres ends pioneering talk show under cloud

Ellen DeGeneres ends pioneering talk show under cloud
Cannes can’t help falling in love with ‘Elvis’

Cannes can’t help falling in love with ‘Elvis’
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: A guide to the new ‘Star Wars’ series

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: A guide to the new ‘Star Wars’ series
SALT’s Thursday Cinema to kick off in June

SALT’s Thursday Cinema to kick off in June
Rhythm of art to beat at Atatürk Culture Center

Rhythm of art to beat at Atatürk Culture Center
WORLD Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

Capri Isidoro broke down in tears sitting on a chair at the office of a lactation consultant. The mother of two had been struggling to breastfeed her 1-month-old daughter ever since she was born, when the hospital gave the baby formula first without consulting her on her desire to breastfeed.
ECONOMY Confidence in economy improves in May

Confidence in economy improves in May

The economic confidence index gained 2.1 percent in May from April to stand at 96.7, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on May 26.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.