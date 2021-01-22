Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Northern Cyprus

  • January 22 2021 09:09:00

Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Northern Cyprus

LEFKOŞA- Anadolu Agency
Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Northern Cyprus

A magnitude 5 earthquake rattled the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Jan. 21, Turkey's disaster management agency said.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake took place in the eastern Gazimağusa city at 5.27 p.m. Turkish time, which corresponds to 4.27 p.m. in the TRNC (1427 GMT).

The quake occurred at a depth of 55.68 kilometers (34.59 miles), said the agency.

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay on Twitter conveyed his get-well wishes to Turkish Cypriots following the tremor.

"We, as Turkey, stand with our brothers and sisters with all of our facilities," he pledged.

According to a written statement from the TRNC's Disaster and Emergency Management Committee, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at a distance of approximately 43 kilometers (26.7 miles) from the Lefkosa Earthquake Station of the TRNC Meteorology Department.

No information on casualties has yet been reported following the quake, which was felt intensely in the TRNC.

gazimagusa,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

    Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

  2. Turkey will leap forward in 2021: Erdoğan

    Turkey will leap forward in 2021: Erdoğan

  3. Controlled blast at Akkuyu nuclear plant site creates political stir

    Controlled blast at Akkuyu nuclear plant site creates political stir

  4. Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education

    Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education

  5. Turkey experiencing severe drought, NASA maps show

    Turkey experiencing severe drought, NASA maps show
Recommended
Biden orders spate of new US virus measures as EU discourages travel

Biden orders spate of new US virus measures as EU discourages travel
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February

McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
ISIL claims responsibility for Baghdads suicide attack

ISIL claims responsibility for Baghdad's suicide attack
Tunsisians protest against mass arrests in nighttime clashes

Tunsisians protest against mass arrests in nighttime clashes
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities as Biden warns worst yet to come

US virus deaths top WWII fatalities as Biden warns worst yet to come
Three dead as gas blast rips through Madrid building

Three dead as gas blast rips through Madrid building
WORLD Biden orders spate of new US virus measures as EU discourages travel

Biden orders spate of new US virus measures as EU discourages travel

In his first full day as U.S. president, Joe Biden tackled his country’s staggering coronavirus caseload with a spate of new measures, including mask-wearing and quarantining requirements, as EU leaders "strongly discouraged" their constituents from non-essential travel.
ECONOMY Turkeys garment industrys exports to exceed $20 bln: Exporters

Turkey's garment industry's exports to exceed $20 bln: Exporters

The Turkish garment industry plans to make more than $20 billion in exports in 2021, according to the head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) on Jan. 21. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fall 2 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe fall 2 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe fell two points behind leaders Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig after a 1-1 draw on Jan. 21 against Demir Grup Sivasspor.