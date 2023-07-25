Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts southern Adana province

ADANA

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted the southern province of Adana on July 25, also shaking the neighboring cities, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has announced.

The quake occurred at 8:44 a.m. at a depth of 11 kilometers, while its epicenter was the Kozan district, AFAD said.

According to the preliminary reports, no severe damage and casualties were reported.

Following the 5.5 magnitude tremor, three minor aftershocks occurred in a short period, the local media reported. The quake was also reportedly felt in the nearby provinces of Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Osmaniye and Mersin.

Another tremor of 4.4 magnitude hit the same district in Adana at 10:57 a.m., AFAD announced.

Orhan Tatar, a senior official from AFAD, noted that the 5.5 magnitude quake can be considered as the aftershock of the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

On the other hand, experts suggest that although this earthquake did not cause any loss of life or significant property damage, it should be seismically monitored as the tremor could provide important data in terms of subsequent earthquakes.

Geoscientist Şükrü Ersoy also warned that severely damaged buildings in cities devasted by the Feb. 6 earthquakes could collapse in medium-sized tremors.

Adana, the scene of a fresh tremor on July 25, was also devasted by twin earthquakes that jolted the country’s south and claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people.