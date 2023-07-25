Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts southern Adana province

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts southern Adana province

ADANA
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts southern Adana province

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted the southern province of Adana on July 25, also shaking the neighboring cities, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has announced.

The quake occurred at 8:44 a.m. at a depth of 11 kilometers, while its epicenter was the Kozan district, AFAD said.

According to the preliminary reports, no severe damage and casualties were reported.

Following the 5.5 magnitude tremor, three minor aftershocks occurred in a short period, the local media reported. The quake was also reportedly felt in the nearby provinces of Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Osmaniye and Mersin.

Another tremor of 4.4 magnitude hit the same district in Adana at 10:57 a.m., AFAD announced.

Orhan Tatar, a senior official from AFAD, noted that the 5.5 magnitude quake can be considered as the aftershock of the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

On the other hand, experts suggest that although this earthquake did not cause any loss of life or significant property damage, it should be seismically monitored as the tremor could provide important data in terms of subsequent earthquakes.

Geoscientist Şükrü Ersoy also warned that severely damaged buildings in cities devasted by the Feb. 6 earthquakes could collapse in medium-sized tremors.

Adana, the scene of a fresh tremor on July 25, was also devasted by twin earthquakes that jolted the country’s south and claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people.

Turkey, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial
LATEST NEWS

  1. President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

    President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

  2. Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

    Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

  3. CHP calls on high court to annul vehicle tax

    CHP calls on high court to annul vehicle tax

  4. Teams struggle to contain fires ravaging Antalya

    Teams struggle to contain fires ravaging Antalya

  5. Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark

    Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark
Recommended
President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial
CHP calls on high court to annul vehicle tax

CHP calls on high court to annul vehicle tax
Teams struggle to contain fires ravaging Antalya

Teams struggle to contain fires ravaging Antalya
Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark

Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark
Erdoğan affirms commitment to lasting peace on Cyprus

Erdoğan affirms commitment to lasting peace on Cyprus
Police apprehend woman over illegal dog breeding, sales

Police apprehend woman over illegal dog breeding, sales
WORLD Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

China's foreign minister Qin Gang was removed from office on Tuesday, state media reported, after not being seen in the public eye for a month.

ECONOMY Business morale deteriorates, shows survey

Business morale deteriorates, shows survey

Confidence among Turkish businesses has declined for a second consecutive month in July, a survey conducted by the Central Bank shows.
SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.