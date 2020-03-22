Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Croatia

  • March 22 2020 10:44:49

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Croatia

ISTANBUL
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Croatia

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the Croatian capital of Zagreb on March 22 at 6.30 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake, which occurred less than 10 kilometers north-northeast of the city center, was also reportedly felt by Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Slovenia, and Austria.

Local media reported that residents heard sirens go off, and buildings were damaged in downtown Zagreb, including the iconic Zagreb Cathedral one of whose towers has partially collapsed.

The Interior Ministry asked people who had fled their homes to maintain a “necessary distance” to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 disease, and to wear facemasks if possible.

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens older than 65

    Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens older than 65

  2. Coronavirus death toll rises to 21 in Turkey, 947 confirmed cases: Health Minister

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 21 in Turkey, 947 confirmed cases: Health Minister

  3. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  4. Turkey to evacuate students from virus-hit countries

    Turkey to evacuate students from virus-hit countries

  5. 3 Turks die from coronavirus in Netherlands

    3 Turks die from coronavirus in Netherlands
Recommended
US senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash

US senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash
North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S Korea says

North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S Korea says
Latest on the coronavirus: WHO warns young people not invincible,’ death toll exceeds 11,400

Latest on the coronavirus: WHO warns young people 'not invincible,’ death toll exceeds 11,400
YPG/PKK continues to free ISIL prisoners in Syria: Sources

YPG/PKK continues to free ISIL prisoners in Syria: Sources
Russia deports Chinese for violating self-quarantine rules

Russia deports Chinese for violating self-quarantine rules
India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape

India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape
WORLD Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Croatia

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Croatia

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the Croatian capital of Zagreb on March 22 at 6.30 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $225.8 bln

Central government gross debt stock at $225.8 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government stood at 1.4 trillion Turkish Liras (around $225.8 billion) as of Feb. 29, official figures showed on March 20.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

Players and staff of Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko basketball team have been showing coronavirus symptoms, the club announced on March 21.