Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Croatia

ISTANBUL

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the Croatian capital of Zagreb on March 22 at 6.30 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).



The quake, which occurred less than 10 kilometers north-northeast of the city center, was also reportedly felt by Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Slovenia, and Austria.



Local media reported that residents heard sirens go off, and buildings were damaged in downtown Zagreb, including the iconic Zagreb Cathedral one of whose towers has partially collapsed.

The Interior Ministry asked people who had fled their homes to maintain a “necessary distance” to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 disease, and to wear facemasks if possible.