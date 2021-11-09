Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts central Turkey

KONYA

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Turkey's central Konya province, the country's disaster authority announced on Nov. 8.

The quake shook the Meram district of the Konya province at 8.43 p.m. local time (1743GMT), according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

It occurred at a depth of 6.82 kilometers (4.2 miles) below the surface, it added.

On Twitter, Konya Governor's Office confirmed that no casualties had been reported yet.

"As of now, nothing adverse has been detected. We continue monitoring (the region). Developments will be followed and the public will be informed," said the statement.

Also on Twitter, Konya Metropolitan Municipality Uğur Ibrahim Altay confirmed no life of loss due to the earthquake has been reported yet.

"There is damage to three abandoned buildings,” he added. “Nobody is reported stranded.”

Altay also asked people not to panic, adding that they continue to follow the situation and that further information will be provided.